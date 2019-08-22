Just In
Deal Alert! Xiaomi Smart TVs Available On Discount Right Now
Recent price drops on several Android Smart TVs have allowed users, to go for immediate purchasing of Android TVs. Like other online portals, Flipkart is also offering best beneficial deals on these Smart TVs. Some of the key aspects of them include ultra-bright HD ready displays, 64-bit quad-core processors, Google Assistant, and stereo speakers.
Offers by Flipkart include: no-cost EMI plans on major debit and credit cards, extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. On buying Smart TVs via Flipkart, you also get a bigger exchange and cashback offers, and a 1-year warranty on TV and separate 1-year warranty for its panel.
A few Android Smart TVs have been added to the list below.
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32) with Android
MRP: Rs 12,499
After Price Drop: Rs 14,999
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Ultra-bright, HD-Ready Display
- Hotstar|Youtube
- 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 108 cm (43) with Android
MRP: Rs 25,499
After Price Drop: Rs 21,999
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Hotstar|Youtube
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 123.2 cm (49) with Android
MRP: Rs 32,999
After Price Drop: Rs 29,999
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Hotstar|Youtube
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Mi LED Smart TV 4X Pro 138.8 cm (55) with Android
MRP: Rs 49,999
After Price Drop: Rs 39,999
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Hotstar|Youtube
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 138.8 cm (55)
MRP: Rs 54,999
After Price Drop: Rs 47,999
Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Hotstar|Youtube
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
