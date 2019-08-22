Deal Alert! Xiaomi Smart TVs Available On Discount Right Now Features oi-Harish Kumar

Recent price drops on several Android Smart TVs have allowed users, to go for immediate purchasing of Android TVs. Like other online portals, Flipkart is also offering best beneficial deals on these Smart TVs. Some of the key aspects of them include ultra-bright HD ready displays, 64-bit quad-core processors, Google Assistant, and stereo speakers.

Offers by Flipkart include: no-cost EMI plans on major debit and credit cards, extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. On buying Smart TVs via Flipkart, you also get a bigger exchange and cashback offers, and a 1-year warranty on TV and separate 1-year warranty for its panel.

A few Android Smart TVs have been added to the list below.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32) with Android MRP: Rs 12,499

After Price Drop: Rs 14,999

Available On Flipkart

Key Specs Ultra-bright, HD-Ready Display

Hotstar|Youtube

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 108 cm (43) with Android MRP: Rs 25,499

After Price Drop: Rs 21,999

Available On Flipkart

Key Specs Hotstar|Youtube

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 123.2 cm (49) with Android MRP: Rs 32,999

After Price Drop: Rs 29,999

Available On Flipkart

Key Specs Hotstar|Youtube

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Mi LED Smart TV 4X Pro 138.8 cm (55) with Android MRP: Rs 49,999

After Price Drop: Rs 39,999

Available On Flipkart

Key Specs Hotstar|Youtube

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 138.8 cm (55) MRP: Rs 54,999

After Price Drop: Rs 47,999

Available On Flipkart

Key Specs Hotstar|Youtube

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

