Flipkart Vu TV Days – Irresistible Discount On Premium Smart TVs

Flipkart's Vu TV days sale has kicked off and is offering some Vu Smart TVs with up to 50% off. They have features like Ultra HD 4K resolution, cricket mode setting, quick access keys, and built-in Dolby digital plus sound system. Flipkart provides an extra 10% off on major credit and debit cards, net banking and EMI transactions.

It also offers extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and 1-year Vu domestic warranty.

These smart TVs are available on Flipkart in multi-display sizes and are based on Android 8.0 OS. Some of these have been placed on our list.

34% Off On Vu Pixelight 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

24 W Speaker Output

60 Hz

3 x HDMI

2 x USB 33% Off On Vu Pixelight 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

24 W Speaker Output

60 Hz

3 x HDMI

2 x USB 36% Off On Vu Pixelight 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 43 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

20 W Speaker Output

60 Hz

3 x HDMI

2 x USB

Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound 35% Off On Vu Ultra Smart 100cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 40 inch Full HD LED Smart TV

20 W Speaker Output

60 Hz

3 x HDMI

2 x USB

Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound 42% Off On Vu Ultra Smart 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 32 inch HD Ready LED Smart TV

20 W Speaker Output

60 Hz

3 x HDMI

2 x USB

Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound 27% Off On Vu Premium Android 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

24 W Speaker Output

60 Hz

3 x HDMI

2 x USB 28% Off On Vu Premium Android 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Cricket Mode (50-OA) Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Screen

24 W Speaker Output

60 Hz

3 x HDMI

2 x USB 30% Off On Vu Premium Android 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 43 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Screen

20 W Speaker Output

60 Hz

3 x HDMI

2 x USB 35% Off On Vu Ultra Smart 123cm (49 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (49SM) Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

60 Hz

3 x HDMI

2 x USB

Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound

