Flipkart Vu TV Days – Irresistible Discount On Premium Smart TVs
Flipkart's Vu TV days sale has kicked off and is offering some Vu Smart TVs with up to 50% off. They have features like Ultra HD 4K resolution, cricket mode setting, quick access keys, and built-in Dolby digital plus sound system. Flipkart provides an extra 10% off on major credit and debit cards, net banking and EMI transactions.
It also offers extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and 1-year Vu domestic warranty.
These smart TVs are available on Flipkart in multi-display sizes and are based on Android 8.0 OS. Some of these have been placed on our list.
34% Off On Vu Pixelight 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
- 24 W Speaker Output
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI
- 2 x USB
33% Off On Vu Pixelight 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
- 24 W Speaker Output
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI
- 2 x USB
36% Off On Vu Pixelight 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 43 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI
- 2 x USB
- Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
35% Off On Vu Ultra Smart 100cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 40 inch Full HD LED Smart TV
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI
- 2 x USB
- Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
42% Off On Vu Ultra Smart 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 32 inch HD Ready LED Smart TV
- 20 W Speaker Output
60 Hz
3 x HDMI
2 x USB
Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
27% Off On Vu Premium Android 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
- 24 W Speaker Output
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI
- 2 x USB
28% Off On Vu Premium Android 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Cricket Mode (50-OA)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Screen
- 24 W Speaker Output
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI
- 2 x USB
30% Off On Vu Premium Android 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 43 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Screen
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI
- 2 x USB
35% Off On Vu Ultra Smart 123cm (49 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (49SM)
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI
- 2 x USB
- Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
