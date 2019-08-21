ENGLISH

    Flipkart Vu TV Days – Irresistible Discount On Premium Smart TVs

    Flipkart's Vu TV days sale has kicked off and is offering some Vu Smart TVs with up to 50% off. They have features like Ultra HD 4K resolution, cricket mode setting, quick access keys, and built-in Dolby digital plus sound system. Flipkart provides an extra 10% off on major credit and debit cards, net banking and EMI transactions.

    It also offers extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and 1-year Vu domestic warranty.

    These smart TVs are available on Flipkart in multi-display sizes and are based on Android 8.0 OS. Some of these have been placed on our list.

    34% Off On Vu Pixelight 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Key Specs

    • 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
    • 24 W Speaker Output
    • 60 Hz
    • 3 x HDMI
    • 2 x USB
    33% Off On Vu Pixelight 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode

    Key Specs

    • 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
    • 24 W Speaker Output
    • 60 Hz
    • 3 x HDMI
    • 2 x USB
    36% Off On Vu Pixelight 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode
     

    Key Specs

    • 43 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 60 Hz
    • 3 x HDMI
    • 2 x USB
    • Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
    35% Off On Vu Ultra Smart 100cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

    Key Specs

    • 40 inch Full HD LED Smart TV
    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 60 Hz
    • 3 x HDMI
    • 2 x USB
    • Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
    42% Off On Vu Ultra Smart 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV

    Key Specs

    • 32 inch HD Ready LED Smart TV
    • 20 W Speaker Output
      60 Hz
      3 x HDMI
      2 x USB
      Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
    27% Off On Vu Premium Android 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Key Specs

    • 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
    • 24 W Speaker Output
    • 60 Hz
    • 3 x HDMI
    • 2 x USB
    28% Off On Vu Premium Android 126cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Cricket Mode (50-OA)

    Key Specs

    • 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Screen
    • 24 W Speaker Output
    • 60 Hz
    • 3 x HDMI
    • 2 x USB
    30% Off On Vu Premium Android 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Key Specs

    • 43 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Screen
    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 60 Hz
    • 3 x HDMI
    • 2 x USB
    35% Off On Vu Ultra Smart 123cm (49 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (49SM)

    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 60 Hz
    • 3 x HDMI
    • 2 x USB
    • Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
