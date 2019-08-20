Just In
Buying Guide – Multimedia Tower Speakers You Can Add To Your Living Room
The trend in designing speakers has changed drastically. The manufacturers have now started building tower speakers. These home entertainment products offer excellent sound quality and offer features like NFC, Bluetooth, R&R cable, and some more connectivity options. A few of these speakers are added to the list.
A couple of these tower speakers have 4 inch woofers and 8- inch subwoofer for each channel. They are built of wooden cabinets, while a few others are made of wood and plastic. These speakers have features like optical input that lets you connect with your TV and voice expansive mode.
Using these speakers, you can have some Karaoke songs with functions like eco or key control. They sport LED displays and come with IR wireless-based remote controls, offering easier access even from a far distance.
F&D T60X Tower Speakers, Black
MRP: Rs. 12,461
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 110 W
- Power Source: Power Cable
- Bluetooth Version: 4
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
- Wireless Karaoke Mic
- Elegant and nice wooden cabinet design.
- Bluetooth and NFC allow you to stream your music via smart device
Blaupunkt TS-100-BK 200 W 2.2 Channel Dolby Bluetooth Tower Speaker (Black)
MRP: Rs. 12,990
Key Specs
- Blaupunkt is an iconic German brand that has developed cutting edge audio technology since 1924. Today this legendary Audio Tech German brand is available in India with a superior quality range of Audio Products.
- 200W Dolby HD sound with deep bass.
- Multiple connectivity options like HDMI, optical, USB , AUX-in and Bluetooth.
- Pure Wooden Tower for crystal clear sound and deep bass.
- 6 different mode option like news, movies, and sports etc.
- Fully functional remote with all features.
- Touch control multimedia Buttons.
Panasonic HiFi SC-UA7GW-K Speaker System (Black)
MRP: Rs. 24,399
Key Specs
- 30mm Powerful clear Sound
- Stylish Design
- Flat Fold and Inside Fold Design Swivel Design
- Light Weight
- Transferring songs via Bluetooth requires the Panasonic MAX Juke App.
Philips SPA9080B Multimedia Tower Speakers (Black)
MRP: Rs. 12,439
Key Specs
- Rich sound experience with powerful bass
- Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device
- Enjoy music directly from your portable USB devices
- USB direct for easy MP3 music playback. Mic connectivity
- FM tuner for radio enjoyment
- Total 80W powerful sound output. Audio system and Left/Right speakers-Frequency range-40Hz-20kHz. Sensitivity-84dB. Signal/Noise ratio- (>60dB)
- Demo+ installation : Please contact Philips service center at 18004256396 for free
Philips SPA9120B/94 Tower Speakers with Bluetooth
MRP: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 120 W
- Power Source: Main Supply
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- powerful bass
- Sing along with the convenience of a wireless microphone
Yamaha Speaker System Ns-F160 (Black)
MRP: Rs. 34,000
Key Specs
- Support stand add to the impressive appearance
- Side panels with elegant rounded edges
- Perfectly matched home theatre speaker system
- Large-size, gold-plated screw terminals with bi-wiring onnectivity
- Two 16cm cone woofers and 3cm soft dome tweeter for strong bass and smooth full-range sound
Mitashi PS 10080 BT Portable Party Tower Speaker System (Black)
MRP: Rs. 11,899
Key Specs
- X-Bass boost, party speaker system
- 8000 watts PMPO
- Vocal fader function
- Built-In digital FM radio
- Plug and play only USB port
- AUX input and Blue connect technology
- Flashing light
Yamaha Speaker System Ns-8390
MRP: Rs. 18,000
Key Specs
- Woofers: 20cm cone
- Mid Range Driver- 10cm cone
- Tweeter- 2.2cm balanced-dome
Intex IT-TW XV 7500 SUFB 80 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker
MRP: Rs. 6,299
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 80 W
- Power Source: AC 200V ~ 240V/50-60Hz
- Bluetooth Version: 2
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
Zebronics ZEB-T9500RUCF Tower Speaker with Remote Control
MRP: Rs. 14,449
Key Specs
- Supports Mp3 files, karaoke with 2 Mic ports
- Supports USB pendrive
- Supports SD/MMC cards
- Built-in FM radio
- Full function remote controller
- Output Power: 50Wx2 (RMS); Frequency Response: 40Hz-20KHz; S/N ratio: greater than or equal to 70dB; Separation: greater than or equal to 45dB
- Driver: 10 inches x 2 + 4 inches x 2 inch; Tweeter: 1 inch Cloth Dome Tweeter; Dimensions: 34 cm x 16 cm x 94 cm; Microphone - Carrier frequency: VHF 200~270MHz; Dynamic range: >90dB
iBall Karaok Studio L8 W 80 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker (Black, Stereo Channel
MRP: Rs. 10,399
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 80 W
- Power Source: AC Supply
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
Philips MMS8085B/94 2.1 Channel Convertible Multimedia Speaker System
MRP: Rs 7,040
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 80 W
- Power Source: 230V AC
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
- USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback
- Good sound quality with a rich bass
Intex IT-TW XM 12005 SUFB 100 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- Power Output (RMS): 100 W
- Power Source: AC 110V-265V/50-60Hz
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Digital FM playability
- AUX audio input compatible with DVD,PC and TV
