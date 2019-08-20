Buying Guide – Multimedia Tower Speakers You Can Add To Your Living Room Features oi-Harish Kumar

The trend in designing speakers has changed drastically. The manufacturers have now started building tower speakers. These home entertainment products offer excellent sound quality and offer features like NFC, Bluetooth, R&R cable, and some more connectivity options. A few of these speakers are added to the list.

A couple of these tower speakers have 4 inch woofers and 8- inch subwoofer for each channel. They are built of wooden cabinets, while a few others are made of wood and plastic. These speakers have features like optical input that lets you connect with your TV and voice expansive mode.

Using these speakers, you can have some Karaoke songs with functions like eco or key control. They sport LED displays and come with IR wireless-based remote controls, offering easier access even from a far distance.

F&D T60X Tower Speakers, Black MRP: Rs. 12,461

Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 110 W

Power Source: Power Cable

Bluetooth Version: 4

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

Wireless Karaoke Mic

Elegant and nice wooden cabinet design.

Bluetooth and NFC allow you to stream your music via smart device Blaupunkt TS-100-BK 200 W 2.2 Channel Dolby Bluetooth Tower Speaker (Black) MRP: Rs. 12,990

Key Specs Blaupunkt is an iconic German brand that has developed cutting edge audio technology since 1924. Today this legendary Audio Tech German brand is available in India with a superior quality range of Audio Products.

200W Dolby HD sound with deep bass.

Multiple connectivity options like HDMI, optical, USB , AUX-in and Bluetooth.

Pure Wooden Tower for crystal clear sound and deep bass.

6 different mode option like news, movies, and sports etc.

Fully functional remote with all features.

Touch control multimedia Buttons. Panasonic HiFi SC-UA7GW-K Speaker System (Black) MRP: Rs. 24,399

Key Specs 30mm Powerful clear Sound

Stylish Design

Flat Fold and Inside Fold Design Swivel Design

Light Weight

Transferring songs via Bluetooth requires the Panasonic MAX Juke App. Philips SPA9080B Multimedia Tower Speakers (Black) MRP: Rs. 12,439

Key Specs Rich sound experience with powerful bass

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Enjoy music directly from your portable USB devices

USB direct for easy MP3 music playback. Mic connectivity

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

Total 80W powerful sound output. Audio system and Left/Right speakers-Frequency range-40Hz-20kHz. Sensitivity-84dB. Signal/Noise ratio- (>60dB)

Demo+ installation : Please contact Philips service center at 18004256396 for free Philips SPA9120B/94 Tower Speakers with Bluetooth MRP: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 120 W

Power Source: Main Supply

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

powerful bass

Sing along with the convenience of a wireless microphone Yamaha Speaker System Ns-F160 (Black) MRP: Rs. 34,000

Key Specs Support stand add to the impressive appearance

Side panels with elegant rounded edges

Perfectly matched home theatre speaker system

Large-size, gold-plated screw terminals with bi-wiring onnectivity

Two 16cm cone woofers and 3cm soft dome tweeter for strong bass and smooth full-range sound Mitashi PS 10080 BT Portable Party Tower Speaker System (Black) MRP: Rs. 11,899

Key Specs X-Bass boost, party speaker system

8000 watts PMPO

Vocal fader function

Built-In digital FM radio

Plug and play only USB port

AUX input and Blue connect technology

Flashing light Yamaha Speaker System Ns-8390 MRP: Rs. 18,000

Key Specs Woofers: 20cm cone

Mid Range Driver- 10cm cone

Tweeter- 2.2cm balanced-dome Intex IT-TW XV 7500 SUFB 80 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker MRP: Rs. 6,299

Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 80 W

Power Source: AC 200V ~ 240V/50-60Hz

Bluetooth Version: 2

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot Zebronics ZEB-T9500RUCF Tower Speaker with Remote Control MRP: Rs. 14,449

Key Specs Supports Mp3 files, karaoke with 2 Mic ports

Supports USB pendrive

Supports SD/MMC cards

Built-in FM radio

Full function remote controller

Output Power: 50Wx2 (RMS); Frequency Response: 40Hz-20KHz; S/N ratio: greater than or equal to 70dB; Separation: greater than or equal to 45dB

Driver: 10 inches x 2 + 4 inches x 2 inch; Tweeter: 1 inch Cloth Dome Tweeter; Dimensions: 34 cm x 16 cm x 94 cm; Microphone - Carrier frequency: VHF 200~270MHz; Dynamic range: >90dB iBall Karaok Studio L8 W 80 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker (Black, Stereo Channel MRP: Rs. 10,399

Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 80 W

Power Source: AC Supply

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot Philips MMS8085B/94 2.1 Channel Convertible Multimedia Speaker System MRP: Rs 7,040

Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 80 W

Power Source: 230V AC

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Good sound quality with a rich bass Intex IT-TW XM 12005 SUFB 100 W Bluetooth Tower Speaker MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 100 W

Power Source: AC 110V-265V/50-60Hz

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Digital FM playability

AUX audio input compatible with DVD,PC and TV

