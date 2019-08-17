Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Remind Us Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Ranbir Kapoor & Salman-Katrina Kaif
- News Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna likely to cross danger mark today
- Sports Ashes 2019: Labuschagne steps up in Smith's absence as Australia survive Archer onslaught for Lord's draw
- Lifestyle How Can Birth Control Pills Affect A Woman's Life
- Automobiles Okinawa Offers Special Discounts On Their Electric Scooter Range This Festive Season
- Finance Pokemon Cards Sold For Over $1,00,000 In An Online Auction
- Education CA IPCC Result 2019 Likely To Be Announced On Aug 23 Or 24
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Buying Guide – Best 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs To Buy In India
Smart TVs coming with several smart features have been replacing the traditional TVs at a faster pace. A few of these Smart TVs are available in India, which sports 4K ultra HD resolution. For your convenience, we have added these TVs in the list below.
These Smart TVs come with ThinQ AI, magic remote, multitasking, built-in WiFi, mobile connection overlay, and a couple of other multimedia services. They sport 4 HDMI ports to connect set-top boxes, Blu ray players, gaming consoles, and 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.
They come with ClearAudio+ technology along with bass-reflex speakers, offering next-gen sound system. These Smart TVs also come with warranty periods, and on obtaining them via a couple of online shopping portals, you can have multiple offers.
Samsung Super 6 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (UA55NU6100KXXL / UA55NU6100KLXL)
MRP: Rs 59,999
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Smart TV with Free Apps
- Sound output: 20 Watts Output
- Display: Real UHD | A+ Grade LED Panel | Superior Sleek | Slim and stylish design
- Wall-mount: Standard wall-mount (FREE) provided by engineer upon installation request
- Warranty Information: 1 year comprehensive and 1 year additional warranty on Panel by Samsung
Panasonic FX730 Series 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (TH-55FX730D)
MRP: Rs. 69,999
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 4K (Resolution: 3840 x 2160p), Refresh Rate: 120 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Display : 4K ultra HD IPS LED | Super bright panel plus | Hexa chroma drive pro | HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | 4K 1800 Hz BMR | 4K pure direct | My home screen 3.0 | Swipe, share and save | BT 2 Way Audio
- Sound : 20 W output
- Preinstalled Apps : Netflix, Youtube and Amazon Prime
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by Panasonic from date of purchase
LG 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) OLED Smart TV (OLED55B8PTA)
MRP: Rs. 1,44,990
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Display: IPS 4K | Active HDR
- Smart TV Features: Built-in Wifi | Magic Remote | Cloud Photo and Video | Netflix | Magic Remote | Share and Control | Multitasking | WebOS | AI ThinQ
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output | DTS Virtual: X | Wireless Sound
Samsung The Frame 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV
MRP: Rs. 1,19,999
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 40 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 120 Hz
- 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
- 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
LG 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2018 Edition (55UK6360PTE)
MRP: Rs. 56,999
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Display: IPS 4K | Active HDR
- Smart TV Features: Built-in Wifi | Magic Remote | Cloud Photo and Video | Netflix | Magic Remote | Share and Control | Multitasking | WebOS | AI ThinQ
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output | DTS Virtual: X | Wireless Sound
Sony 138.8CM (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) OLED Smart Android TV (KD-55A1)
MRP: Rs. 1,69,999
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 100 Hertz
- Display: 4K HDR | 4K X-Reality Pro | OLED | Dolby Vision
- Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play Store | Chromecast | Notify Bravia | Netflix Recommended TV | Content Bar | Amazon Prime Video | TV MusicBox
- Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
Panasonic FX600 Series 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
MRP: Rs. 64,999
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 4K (Resolution: 3840 x 2160p), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity - Input: 3*HDMI, 2*USB,
- Audio: 20 W output
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by Panasonic from date of purchase
- Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Panasonic support on 1800 103 1333 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice
- 4K ultra HD IPS LED | Super bright panel | Hexa chroma drive | HDR10,HLG | 4K 1500 Hz BMR | 4K
Sony Bravia X7500F 138.8cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (KD-55X7500F)
MRP: Rs. 82,999
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Display: 4K HDR | 4K X-Reality Pro | Motionflow XR
- Smart TV Features: Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast | Netflix Recommended | Amazon Prime Video | HDR Gaming
- Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Bass Reflex speakers | ClearAudio+ technology | TV MusicBox
LG 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2019 Edition
MRP: Rs. 64,990
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 W output
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
- Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please contact_us on: [ 18001809999 ] and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice
- ThinQ AI | IPS 4K display | Ultra Luminance | Cloud photo and video | DTS Virtual :X
Panasonic 139cm (55 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (TH-55ES500D)
MRP: Rs. 77,999
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Display: IPS display | HDR Support | Wide Viewing Angle | Hexa Chroma drive | 6-Color Reproduction | 1500Hz Backlight Motion Rate; Power Supply : 110 - 240 V
- Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | My Home Screen 3.0 | Swipe & Share | Easy Mirroring | Voice Interaction
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Built-in Home Theatre | Bluetooth 2-way Audio Link | Cinema Surround
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
25,900
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
16,490
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,149
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
999