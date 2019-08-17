Buying Guide – Best 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smart TVs coming with several smart features have been replacing the traditional TVs at a faster pace. A few of these Smart TVs are available in India, which sports 4K ultra HD resolution. For your convenience, we have added these TVs in the list below.

These Smart TVs come with ThinQ AI, magic remote, multitasking, built-in WiFi, mobile connection overlay, and a couple of other multimedia services. They sport 4 HDMI ports to connect set-top boxes, Blu ray players, gaming consoles, and 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

They come with ClearAudio+ technology along with bass-reflex speakers, offering next-gen sound system. These Smart TVs also come with warranty periods, and on obtaining them via a couple of online shopping portals, you can have multiple offers.

Samsung Super 6 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (UA55NU6100KXXL / UA55NU6100KLXL) MRP: Rs 59,999

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Smart TV with Free Apps

Sound output: 20 Watts Output

Display: Real UHD | A+ Grade LED Panel | Superior Sleek | Slim and stylish design

Wall-mount: Standard wall-mount (FREE) provided by engineer upon installation request

Warranty Information: 1 year comprehensive and 1 year additional warranty on Panel by Samsung Panasonic FX730 Series 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (TH-55FX730D) MRP: Rs. 69,999

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs 4K (Resolution: 3840 x 2160p), Refresh Rate: 120 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Display : 4K ultra HD IPS LED | Super bright panel plus | Hexa chroma drive pro | HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | 4K 1800 Hz BMR | 4K pure direct | My home screen 3.0 | Swipe, share and save | BT 2 Way Audio

Sound : 20 W output

Preinstalled Apps : Netflix, Youtube and Amazon Prime

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by Panasonic from date of purchase LG 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) OLED Smart TV (OLED55B8PTA) MRP: Rs. 1,44,990

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Display: IPS 4K | Active HDR

Smart TV Features: Built-in Wifi | Magic Remote | Cloud Photo and Video | Netflix | Magic Remote | Share and Control | Multitasking | WebOS | AI ThinQ

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output | DTS Virtual: X | Wireless Sound Samsung The Frame 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV MRP: Rs. 1,19,999

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs 40 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

120 Hz

4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device LG 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2018 Edition (55UK6360PTE) MRP: Rs. 56,999

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Display: IPS 4K | Active HDR

Smart TV Features: Built-in Wifi | Magic Remote | Cloud Photo and Video | Netflix | Magic Remote | Share and Control | Multitasking | WebOS | AI ThinQ

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output | DTS Virtual: X | Wireless Sound Sony 138.8CM (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) OLED Smart Android TV (KD-55A1) MRP: Rs. 1,69,999

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) | Refresh Rate: 100 Hertz

Display: 4K HDR | 4K X-Reality Pro | OLED | Dolby Vision

Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play Store | Chromecast | Notify Bravia | Netflix Recommended TV | Content Bar | Amazon Prime Video | TV MusicBox

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices Panasonic FX600 Series 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV MRP: Rs. 64,999

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs 4K (Resolution: 3840 x 2160p), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity - Input: 3*HDMI, 2*USB,

Audio: 20 W output

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by Panasonic from date of purchase

Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call Panasonic support on 1800 103 1333 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice

4K ultra HD IPS LED | Super bright panel | Hexa chroma drive | HDR10,HLG | 4K 1500 Hz BMR | 4K Sony Bravia X7500F 138.8cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (KD-55X7500F) MRP: Rs. 82,999

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Display: 4K HDR | 4K X-Reality Pro | Motionflow XR

Smart TV Features: Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast | Netflix Recommended | Amazon Prime Video | HDR Gaming

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Bass Reflex speakers | ClearAudio+ technology | TV MusicBox LG 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2019 Edition MRP: Rs. 64,990

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 W output

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please contact_us on: [ 18001809999 ] and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice

ThinQ AI | IPS 4K display | Ultra Luminance | Cloud photo and video | DTS Virtual :X Panasonic 139cm (55 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV (TH-55ES500D) MRP: Rs. 77,999

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Display: IPS display | HDR Support | Wide Viewing Angle | Hexa Chroma drive | 6-Color Reproduction | 1500Hz Backlight Motion Rate; Power Supply : 110 - 240 V

Smart TV Features: Built-in WiFi | My Home Screen 3.0 | Swipe & Share | Easy Mirroring | Voice Interaction

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Built-in Home Theatre | Bluetooth 2-way Audio Link | Cinema Surround

