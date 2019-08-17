Week 33, 2019, Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A10s, HTC Wildfire X, Motorola One Action And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 33 is ending gracefully with wraps of 73rd Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. Having said that, this concluding week we also saw many new smartphone launches along with other gadgets. Some out of them can be seen in the list we have added below. From the list, you can have Motorola One Action which sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ CinemaVision LCD. It comes with triple rear camera sensors, 3,500 mAh battery supported by 10W charging technology, and more.

Amongst gadgets, you can go for Misfit Vapor X which is considered to be the lightest smartwatch out there. It offers NFC support and lets Google Pay payment option. Also, you will see Sony SRS-XB402M which is a portable and wireless speaker. It has access to the Amazon Alexa voice assistant without connecting the handset to the speaker and comes with audiobook streaming services such as Amazon Music, JioSaavn, TuneIn, and Kindle.

HTC Wildfire X launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999 Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) 19:9 display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) built-in battery with 10W charging Motorola One Action Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 5MP depth sensing camera

12MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 10W charging Misfit Vapor X smartwatch Key Specs 1.19 inch full round AMOLED display; 328 pixels per inch

42mm dial

Single prong strap buckle strap

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform

4GB internal storage

512MB RAM

Wear OS by Google

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Wireless syncing

Microphone

300mAh battery with 24+ hours battery life Samsung Galaxy A10s Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery Sony SRS-XB402M Speaker Key Specs Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n

EXTRA BASS sound with LIVE SOUND mode

Built-in lights that sync to the beat, including multi-coloured line lights and a flashing strobe

53 mm angled dynamic speaker

Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)

Up to 12 hours of battery life HONOR Vision TV Key Specs 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 87% NTSC Color Gamut, 400 nit brightness 178-degree viewing angle

HONGHU 818 Quad-Core (2 x A73 + 2 x A53) 28nm SoC with 600MHz Mali-G51MP4 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage (Vision TV) / 32GB storage (Vision TV Pro)

HarmonyOS 1.0

Built-in 1080p pop-up camera (Vision TV Pro model only)

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz) 2X2 with HiSilicon Hi1103 for 1.7Gbps download speed, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3 x HDMI 2.0 ( 1 x HDMI ARC), 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x AV, 1 x DTMB, 1 x S/PDIF, 1 x Ethernet port

Supports H.265 4K at 60 / 30 fps, H.265 1080P at 60 fps, H.263 1080P at 30 fps

4x 10W (Vision TV) / 6x 10W (Vision TV Pro) speaker, HUAWEI Histen audio HP Chromebook x360 Key Specs 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) diagonal IPS display

up to 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U CPU (up to 3.4GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics 620

8GB DDR4 2133MHz RAM, 64GB eMMC storage

HP Wide Vision HD Camera, dual array digital microphone

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, 1 x MicroSD card reader.

1 x headphone/microphone jack, dual speakers with B&O audio

60Wh battery, 45W AC power adapter

Ceramic White and Cloud Blue color

