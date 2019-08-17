Just In
- 19 min ago Vivo NEX 3 Official Sketches Reveal Design – What To Expect
- 47 min ago New Nintendo Switch Offers Improved Battery Life And Better Display
- 59 min ago Samsung Galaxy M21, M31, M41 With Up To 64MP Camera On Cards
- 1 hr ago Realme 5 Pro Spotted On Geekbench With Snapdragon 712 SoC And 8GB RAM: Check The CPU Performance
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Deepika Padukone Plays With Denims For Her Latest International Magazine Photoshoot
- News NIT Rourkela Asst Professor & his wife's body found under mysterious circumstances
- Movies How Did Alia Bhatt React When She Bagged Inshallah Opposite Salman Khan?
- Sports PKL 2019: Preview: Bengal Warriors face Delhi Dabang challenge
- Automobiles Jawa Dealer Adds Handling Charges Of Rs 9,000: Customer Complains To CEO
- Finance 6 Instruments That Offer Tax Free Income In India
- Education PSEB Supplementary Result 2019: How To Check Class 10th And 12th Result
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Week 33, 2019, Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A10s, HTC Wildfire X, Motorola One Action And More
Week 33 is ending gracefully with wraps of 73rd Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. Having said that, this concluding week we also saw many new smartphone launches along with other gadgets. Some out of them can be seen in the list we have added below. From the list, you can have Motorola One Action which sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ CinemaVision LCD. It comes with triple rear camera sensors, 3,500 mAh battery supported by 10W charging technology, and more.
Amongst gadgets, you can go for Misfit Vapor X which is considered to be the lightest smartwatch out there. It offers NFC support and lets Google Pay payment option. Also, you will see Sony SRS-XB402M which is a portable and wireless speaker. It has access to the Amazon Alexa voice assistant without connecting the handset to the speaker and comes with audiobook streaming services such as Amazon Music, JioSaavn, TuneIn, and Kindle.
HTC Wildfire X launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) 19:9 display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) built-in battery with 10W charging
Motorola One Action
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 10W charging
Misfit Vapor X smartwatch
Key Specs
- 1.19 inch full round AMOLED display; 328 pixels per inch
- 42mm dial
- Single prong strap buckle strap
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform
- 4GB internal storage
- 512MB RAM
- Wear OS by Google
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Wireless syncing
- Microphone
- 300mAh battery with 24+ hours battery life
Samsung Galaxy A10s
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
Sony SRS-XB402M Speaker
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n
- EXTRA BASS sound with LIVE SOUND mode
- Built-in lights that sync to the beat, including multi-coloured line lights and a flashing strobe
- 53 mm angled dynamic speaker
- Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
HONOR Vision TV
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 87% NTSC Color Gamut, 400 nit brightness 178-degree viewing angle
- HONGHU 818 Quad-Core (2 x A73 + 2 x A53) 28nm SoC with 600MHz Mali-G51MP4 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage (Vision TV) / 32GB storage (Vision TV Pro)
- HarmonyOS 1.0
- Built-in 1080p pop-up camera (Vision TV Pro model only)
- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 / 5GHz) 2X2 with HiSilicon Hi1103 for 1.7Gbps download speed, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 3 x HDMI 2.0 ( 1 x HDMI ARC), 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x AV, 1 x DTMB, 1 x S/PDIF, 1 x Ethernet port
- Supports H.265 4K at 60 / 30 fps, H.265 1080P at 60 fps, H.263 1080P at 30 fps
- 4x 10W (Vision TV) / 6x 10W (Vision TV Pro) speaker, HUAWEI Histen audio
HP Chromebook x360
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) diagonal IPS display
- up to 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U CPU (up to 3.4GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 8GB DDR4 2133MHz RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
- HP Wide Vision HD Camera, dual array digital microphone
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2
- 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, 1 x MicroSD card reader.
- 1 x headphone/microphone jack, dual speakers with B&O audio
- 60Wh battery, 45W AC power adapter
- Ceramic White and Cloud Blue color
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
25,900
-
44,999
-
73,799
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
16,490
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,172
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
999