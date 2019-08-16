Just In
Don't Miss
- News When Syed Akbaruddin walked up to Pakistani scribe and said "Let me begin by shaking your hand"
- Movies Sacred Games 2 Hilarious Memes Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
- Sports Karnataka Premier League 2019: Mysuru Warriors' Suchith impresses in rain-hit opening match against Bengaluru Blasters
- Lifestyle All You Need To Know About Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019
- Finance Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Thar Link Express Connecting To Karachi, Suspended
- Automobiles New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Spied Testing Ahead Of Its Launch
- Education PSEB Supplementary Result 2019: How To Check Class 10th And 12th Result
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Upcoming Smartphones Expected To Be Launched In India This Month
In the coming days of August, we might see several smartphone launches in India, which also covers a couple of gaming phones. While a few of these devices have been placed on our list, you can look forward to purchasing them via a few online shopping platforms.
A couple of Samsung's Note-series phones sport AMOLED dynamic displays and are based on 7nm processors. They house up to 512GB onboard storage and up to 12GB RAM. These phones sport up to quad-camera setups at the rear. And, their S-pens let zooming in and out of the camera easy. Xiaomi Shark Pro 2, a gaming phone features vapor-cooling technology, preventing from heating.
The new Realme 5 phone is backed with a beefy 5,000 mAh battery backup, and it is the first smartphone to house a 48MP primary sensor under a price category of 10K. Let's have a look at the list below to make your purchase decision easy.
Xiaomi Mi A3
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 5
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display
- Qualcomm Prosessor
- Quad Camera
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Realme 5 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.53 inches AMOLED Display
- Qualcomm Prosessor
- Snapdragon 712 SoC
- 48-megapixel primary sensor
- Quad Camera
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
ROG Phone 2
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
25,900
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
15,190
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,175
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
999