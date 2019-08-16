ENGLISH

    Upcoming Smartphones Expected To Be Launched In India This Month

    By
    |

    In the coming days of August, we might see several smartphone launches in India, which also covers a couple of gaming phones. While a few of these devices have been placed on our list, you can look forward to purchasing them via a few online shopping platforms.

    A couple of Samsung's Note-series phones sport AMOLED dynamic displays and are based on 7nm processors. They house up to 512GB onboard storage and up to 12GB RAM. These phones sport up to quad-camera setups at the rear. And, their S-pens let zooming in and out of the camera easy. Xiaomi Shark Pro 2, a gaming phone features vapor-cooling technology, preventing from heating.

    The new Realme 5 phone is backed with a beefy 5,000 mAh battery backup, and it is the first smartphone to house a 48MP primary sensor under a price category of 10K. Let's have a look at the list below to make your purchase decision easy.

    Xiaomi Mi A3

    Key Specs

    • 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 5

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display
    • Qualcomm Prosessor
    • Quad Camera
    • 5,000 mAh Battery
    Realme 5 Pro
     

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.53 inches AMOLED Display
    • Qualcomm Prosessor
    • Snapdragon 712 SoC
    • 48-megapixel primary sensor
    • Quad Camera
    • 5,000 mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
    ROG Phone 2

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
