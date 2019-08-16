Upcoming Smartphones Expected To Be Launched In India This Month Features oi-Harish Kumar

In the coming days of August, we might see several smartphone launches in India, which also covers a couple of gaming phones. While a few of these devices have been placed on our list, you can look forward to purchasing them via a few online shopping platforms.

A couple of Samsung's Note-series phones sport AMOLED dynamic displays and are based on 7nm processors. They house up to 512GB onboard storage and up to 12GB RAM. These phones sport up to quad-camera setups at the rear. And, their S-pens let zooming in and out of the camera easy. Xiaomi Shark Pro 2, a gaming phone features vapor-cooling technology, preventing from heating.

The new Realme 5 phone is backed with a beefy 5,000 mAh battery backup, and it is the first smartphone to house a 48MP primary sensor under a price category of 10K. Let's have a look at the list below to make your purchase decision easy.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Key Specs 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery Realme 5 Rumored Key Specs a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display

Qualcomm Prosessor

Quad Camera

5,000 mAh Battery Realme 5 Pro Rumored Key Specs 6.53 inches AMOLED Display

Qualcomm Prosessor

Snapdragon 712 SoC

48-megapixel primary sensor

Quad Camera

5,000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging ROG Phone 2 Key Specs 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Key Specs 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

