Best 48MP Rear Camera Smartphones Available in India Under Rs. 20,000

The trend of putting a 48MP rear camera setup on a smartphoneinto a device is widely getting adopted by the OEMs. With such a powerful sensor, users get DSLR-like images. We have seen many smartphones with this module in India. And some out of many have been included to our list below, which are priced under Rs. 20,000.

These 48MP cameras can capture vibrant and elegant pictures in low light areas with exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes the Ultra-clear Engine, AI Engine, and Color Engine.

The camera's image stabilization mode and super night mode are also the striking part, glamming up the optics department. A couple of phones in the list comes with 3D TOF sensors along with the 48MP lens to capture striking images and videos.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging

