Best Camera Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 10,000 – Redmi Y3, LG W30, Redmi Note 7S, Realme C2 And Mor
There is a section of users who only like to stick around low-priced handsets. And after following this scenario closely, our makers have been coming with these devices in more numbers. The prime motto of the makers is to provide every concerned user with a feature-rich device at its affordable price option. Here is a list of some best smartphones under Rs. 10,000 whose best camera setup is a thing to consider for.
Some of the devices in the list come with a powerful selfie sensor which offers EIS support, using which you can capture Full HD video recording with software stabilization. The generated videos will look crisp and richer. Coming with some more amazing filters and modes, these smartphones under Rs. 10,000 offer amazing selfies.
The listed devices' rear camera setup also looks appealing. While few of them feature a 48MP primary sensor, which makes the devices really special under Rs. 10,000. With this sensor, you are prone to get images of a DSLR-level.
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
LG W30
Best Price of LG W30
Key Specs
- 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- AI Face Unlock
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Lenovo K9 Note
Best Price of Lenovo K9 Note
Key Specs
- 5.99 inch HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 16MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor
- 3760 mAh Battery
Infinix Hot 7 Pro
Best Price of Infinix Hot 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.19-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18.75:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo Y91
Best Price of Vivo Y91
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Realme C2
Best Price of Realme C2
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Nokia 4.2
Best Price of Nokia 4.2
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Alcatel 5V
Best Price of Alcatel 5V
Key Specs
- 6.2 inch HD+ FullView 19:9 display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- 16MP Rear Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery
Coolpad Note 8
Best Price of Coolpad Note 8
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 0.3MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga X1
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Face Unlock
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 6.1
Best Price of Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
