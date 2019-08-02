Flipkart Discount Offer On Home Theaters: Up To 40% Off On Sony, Philips, Intex, Zebronics And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart is back with a new set of deals on home theatres and music systems. For a limited time, home theatre systems from brands like Sony, Philips, Intex, and Zebronics will be available with up to 40% off on the MRP. Here are the select home theatres products from the latest sale on Flipkart for every budget. The Sony SA-D20 60 W Bluetooth home audio speaker is currently available for Rs. 6,799, which usually sells for Rs. 7,490.

The home theatre offers 2.1 channel surround sound with wireless Bluetooth connectivity to connect smartphones and other audio peripherals. The Philips SPA3000U/94 28 W Home Audio Speaker has also received a major price cut with a current retail price of Rs. 3499.

This music system offers 5.1 Channel surround sound with 3000 W PMPO Power. Similarly, the F&D F6000X 135 W Bluetooth home audio speaker is now on sale for Rs. 9,999 down from Rs. 14,990. This home theatre setup offers 5.1 Channel surround sound with 135W sound output. Here are the remaining deals on Flipkart that you might be interested in.

34% off on Zebronics BT4440 RUCF Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Configuration: 4.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

Lcd display

super sound effect

4 Ohms Subwoofer and speakers 41% off on Intex IT-2616 Multimedia 55 W Portable Home Audio Speak Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 55 W

Configuration: 4.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: No

Multiple connectivity - USB/SD card/FM/AUX

Inbuilt FM player 11% off on Sony SA-D40 80 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 80 W

Configuration: 4.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

Bluetooth, USB and audio-in playback

User friendly One Remote Control. 26% off on F&D F 3800X 80 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 80 W

Configuration: 5.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

Uninterrupted digital FM working on PLL technology, FM storage up to 100 stations

Bright white LED display with good view angle, Full, clear sound with powerful bass

Simplistic Wireless streaming of music 22% off on Philips SPA3800B/94 28 W Portable Bluetooth Home Audio Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs Power Output (RMS): 28 W

Configuration: 5.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

Super sound bass

Light weight design

Stereo home theatre 9% off on Sony SA-D20 60 W Bluetooth Home Audio Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 60 W

Configuration: 2.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

Wireless connectivity with Bluetooth along with USB & audio inputs

User friendly One Remote Control 17% off on Philips SPA3000U/94 28 W Home Audio Speaker Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output (RMS): 28 W

Configuration: 5.1

Bluetooth Connectivity: No

3000 W PMPO Power

Bass Reflex Design

4 Ohm (Speaker and Subwoofer)

