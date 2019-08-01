ENGLISH

    Flipkart Realme Freedom Days Sale Offers – Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, Realme C1, Realme 3i And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart's new sale called the Realme Freedom Days starts from today, which will run until 3rd August 2019. As a part of the sale, the users can avail a few Realme devices via Flipkart at a much lesser price options along with other top-level deals. The offers given by Flipkart on these Realme phones are no-cost EMI option, cashbacks, and exchange offers.

    Flipkart Realme Freedom Days Sale Offers

     

    You, also extra discount, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, flat Rs. 5,600 buyback value, one year warranty, and more.

    12% off on Realme 3 Pro

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
    22% off on Realme C1
     

    22% off on Realme C1

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery

    14% off on Realme C2

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

    16% off on Realme 3

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

     

    25% off on Realme 2 Pro

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

     

    5% off on Realme X

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

    11% off on Realme 3i

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
