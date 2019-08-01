Buying Guide – Best Budget Smartphones You Can Buy In India In August 2019 Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you are someone who is planning to buy a budget smartphone, then the devices mentioned in the list might help you. In the list, you will also find a couple of new devices which are about to launch in August 2019. A few of these affordable smartphones come with 48MP primary rear sensors, powered by AI and quad- pixel technology, offering the shots you'd expect.

These phones are powered by Snapdragon 845 processors, and sport up to 4,000 mAh batteries with quick charging technology. They also, feature LiquidCool technology that avoids overheating, and much more.

