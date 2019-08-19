ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Realme Days Sale – Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, Realme C1, Realme 3i And More On Discount

    By
    |

    Flipkart's Honor days lets you buy Honor phones at valuable offers. We have included some of these phones to the list below. It must be noted that the sale will run from August 19 to August 20. Flipkart gives no-cost EMI options, extra discounts, 5% instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, extra Rs. 250 off on Axis Bank EMI transactions, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit card.

    Flipkart Realme Days Sale – Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, Realme C1 And More

     

    Other offers include an extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, 1-year warranty periods, and much more.

    As far as the features are concerned, these enlisted devices sport FHD + displays, up to quad-camera setups at the rear, 6GB RAMs, fingerprint sensors either side or rear-mounted or placed on the display, and up to 4,000 mAh batteries with fast charging support.

    23% Off On Honor 20i

    23% Off On Honor 20i

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
    31% Off On Honor 10 Lite
     

    31% Off On Honor 10 Lite

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
    55% Off On Honor 9i

    55% Off On Honor 9i

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
    38% Off On Honor 7S

    38% Off On Honor 7S

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh built-in battery
    42% Off On Honor 9 Lite

    42% Off On Honor 9 Lite

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)
    38% Off On Honor 8X

    38% Off On Honor 8X

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
    50% Off On Honor Play

    50% Off On Honor Play

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
    16% Off On Honor 20

    16% Off On Honor 20

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ display
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh battery with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) fast charging
    43% Off On Honor 9N

    43% Off On Honor 9N

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
    38% Off On Honor 8C

    38% Off On Honor 8C

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    30% Off On Honor 10

    30% Off On Honor 10

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
    18% Off On Honor 7A

    18% Off On Honor 7A

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue