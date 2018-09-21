Titan Radar smart wallet: The most advanced smart wallet from Titan with genuine leather

What is Titan Radar?

Titan Radar is a smart wallet, which comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The wallet can be paired with a smartphone and can be tracked download (within range). The Titan Radar can be paired with an iPhone or an Android smartphone with iOS 9.3 or Android 4.4 Kitkar or the newest operating system.

Price and availability of Titan Radar?

The Titan Radar will be available on Titan stores and Titan India official website for Rs 2,995. The wallet will be available in different color options with a different finish. These wallets are made using genuine leather, so, the Titan Wallet can last longer.

Titan Radar unique features

Alert on the phone once wallet goes out of range

Displays GPS position of wallet on phone of last disconnected location

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Technology used for low power consumption

Support iOS 9.3 and above & Android 4.4 and above

How does Titan Radar work?

The Titan Radar comes with BLE (low energy Bluetooth) chipset with a battery to power the wallet. According to Titan, a single cell on the Titan Radar can last up to 6 months, and one can easily replace the battery after six months of time.

Download the Titan wallet app on your smartphone, then register to create a new account on the Titan wallet by filling the required information. Turn on the Bluetooth on your smartphone before setting up the application. Keep the wallet near the phone, and the app will automatically detect the wallet and will pair.

One can also set up notification, which will trigger a notification if the wallet and the smartphones are not inside the radar (30 feet).

After a successful pairing process, one can track the wallet using the app. However, the wallet and the smartphone should fall within 30 feet. So, you can never lose your wallet, if you own the Titan Radar.