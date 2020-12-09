Top AirPods Max Alternatives In India

However, the AirPods Max is not the only expensive headphone available in India. Many brands like Sennheiser have been launching pro-grade headphones which are more expensive than the AirPods Max.

The AirPods Max is definitely not for everyone, they are for those, who want nothing but the best. If you are planning to purchase the AirPods Max, then, here are some of the worthy alternatives that are currently available in India.

Sennheiser HD 700 Over-Ear Headphone (Black) (Price: Rs. 64,573)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

8-44 Hz Frequency Response Curve

105 dB Audio Sensitivity

Open, circumaural dynamic stereo headphones.

Outstanding soundstage with a warm and balanced audio reproduction.

Specially-tuned, highly efficient drivers capable of delivering high sound pressure levels.

Highly optimised ventilated magnet system minimises air turbulence and harmonic, intermodulation distortion.

Open-back ear cups facilitate transparent sound while showcasing cutting-edge industrial design and natural sound experience.

Ultra comfortable and luxurious velour earpads, silicone-treated headband for minimal headband resonance.

Innovative and highly aesthetic dual-material yoke for better stability and eliminates negative influences to sound quality.

Very low THD achieved by top-notch and extremely stable internal damping element.

Symmetrical and detachable silver-plated oxygen-free four-wire copper cable for better conductivity at higher frequencies.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Rs. 29,363)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

World-class noise cancellation makes quiet sound quieter and music sound better

Bluetooth and NFC pairing with voice prompts make for hassle-free wireless connections

Volume-optimized EQ gives you balanced audio performance at any volume

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system provides clearer calls even in noisy environments

Now Alexa-enabled. Ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check weather, control your smart home, and more

Access your phone's default virtual assistant, like Siri, Alexa

Sony WH-1000XM4 (MRP: Rs. 29,990)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Digital noise cancelling: Industry leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation

Voice assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri enabled (In-built) for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch

Speak-to-chat: Headphones use an array of smart technologies to create a seamless, hands-free listening experience. For eg, simply start speaking to automatically pause your music in Speak-to-Chat

Wearing Detection: Proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors in your headphones can detect whether you're wearing them or not, then adapt playback accordingly to help save battery power

Quick attention mode: Cover the right ear cup with your palm to turn down music for instant, easy conversation

Smart listening: WH-1000XM4 adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation

Long battery life: A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all day listening

Microsoft NEW Surface Headphones 2 (MRP: Rs. 41,599)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Spectacular Omnisonic sound wraps you in your favorite music, shows, and more.

Power through your day with up to 18.5 hours of music listening time[2] or up to 15 hours of voice calling on Microsoft Teams[4]. And, listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge

Soft, over-ear pads are breathable, lightweight and comfortable.

Intuitive touch controls let you skip tracks, answer/end calls, and get hands-free assistance.

Full charge now lasts up to 20 hours [2]. Listen to almost an hour of music with a 5-minute charge.

Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Headphones (MRP: Rs. 58,999)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

High-end Bluetooth headphones with optimum sound quality thanks to Tesla technology and top-class Bluetooth transmission (Qualcomm apt HD und AAC - plus apt LL)

Adapts acoustically to the user's hearing thanks to integrated sound personalization and thus delivers perfect sound, no matter which device

Personalization via the Beyerdynamic MIY app: create a sound profile, adjust the sensitivity of the touchpad, track daily listening habits - all with ultimate ease

Unique wearing comfort thanks to masterfully balanced contact pressure and perfect fit

Made in Germany and high-quality materials offer the promise of durability and flawless workmanship

Country of Origin: Germany

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 (MRP: Rs. 31,050)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather and more

Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivalled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise

Optimized for Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, access your voice assistant with a simple button press, Bluetooth range: Up to 10 m (33 ft)

Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling - control distractions or let ambient sound in

Listen comfortably for hours - a streamlined, lightweight stainless-steel headband and angled ear cups make for a perfect fit

Stay connected to the world without reaching for your phone, intuitive touch controls on the ear cups keep everything simple

Get up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and time-based power information

Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (MRP: Rs. 37,800)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Premium Studio-Quality Sound

Bluetooth 5 Wireless Technology

Comfort Fit Over Ear

20 Hours Battery Life, Fingertip Controls

Sony MDR-1000X (MRP: Rs. 30,990)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs