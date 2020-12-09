Just In
- 9 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 10T Series Gets Limited Period Discount In India: All You Need To Know
-
- 9 hrs ago OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped To Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E likely To Skip
- 10 hrs ago Redmi Earbuds 2C Available For Rs. 1,299: Should You Buy?
- 12 hrs ago How 2020 Became A Nightmare For These Major Chinese Apps
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 December 9 Highlights: Vikas And Arshi Get Into An Ugly Spat; Latter Even Slaps Him On His Hand
- News Covaxin vaccine to be available in first quarter of next year: Bharat Biotech
- Finance RTGS To Become 24x7 From 14 Dec: Things To Know
- Sports PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir unite for anti-racism message prior to resumed Group H match
- Education HP TET Admit Card 2020 Released For November Session
- Automobiles Revolt RV400 & RV300 Electric Bike Prices Increased By Rs 15,000: Here Is The New Price List!
- Lifestyle Shakeela: Pankaj Tripathi And Richa Chadha’s Poster Looks Decoded And It Is A Lot About Red Hue
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry In December
Top AirPods Max Alternatives In India
Apple recently launched the Apple AirPods Max, which is the most expensive over-head headphone that the company has ever launched. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 59,900, making it one of the most expensive headphones in the country.
However, the AirPods Max is not the only expensive headphone available in India. Many brands like Sennheiser have been launching pro-grade headphones which are more expensive than the AirPods Max.
The AirPods Max is definitely not for everyone, they are for those, who want nothing but the best. If you are planning to purchase the AirPods Max, then, here are some of the worthy alternatives that are currently available in India.
Sennheiser HD 700 Over-Ear Headphone (Black) (Price: Rs. 64,573)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 8-44 Hz Frequency Response Curve
- 105 dB Audio Sensitivity
- Open, circumaural dynamic stereo headphones.
- Outstanding soundstage with a warm and balanced audio reproduction.
- Specially-tuned, highly efficient drivers capable of delivering high sound pressure levels.
- Highly optimised ventilated magnet system minimises air turbulence and harmonic, intermodulation distortion.
- Open-back ear cups facilitate transparent sound while showcasing cutting-edge industrial design and natural sound experience.
- Ultra comfortable and luxurious velour earpads, silicone-treated headband for minimal headband resonance.
- Innovative and highly aesthetic dual-material yoke for better stability and eliminates negative influences to sound quality.
- Very low THD achieved by top-notch and extremely stable internal damping element.
- Symmetrical and detachable silver-plated oxygen-free four-wire copper cable for better conductivity at higher frequencies.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Rs. 29,363)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- World-class noise cancellation makes quiet sound quieter and music sound better
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing with voice prompts make for hassle-free wireless connections
- Volume-optimized EQ gives you balanced audio performance at any volume
- Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system provides clearer calls even in noisy environments
- Now Alexa-enabled. Ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check weather, control your smart home, and more
- Access your phone's default virtual assistant, like Siri, Alexa
Sony WH-1000XM4 (MRP: Rs. 29,990)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Digital noise cancelling: Industry leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation
- Voice assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri enabled (In-built) for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch
- Speak-to-chat: Headphones use an array of smart technologies to create a seamless, hands-free listening experience. For eg, simply start speaking to automatically pause your music in Speak-to-Chat
- Wearing Detection: Proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors in your headphones can detect whether you're wearing them or not, then adapt playback accordingly to help save battery power
- Quick attention mode: Cover the right ear cup with your palm to turn down music for instant, easy conversation
- Smart listening: WH-1000XM4 adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation
- Long battery life: A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all day listening
Microsoft NEW Surface Headphones 2 (MRP: Rs. 41,599)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Spectacular Omnisonic sound wraps you in your favorite music, shows, and more.
- Power through your day with up to 18.5 hours of music listening time[2] or up to 15 hours of voice calling on Microsoft Teams[4]. And, listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge
- Soft, over-ear pads are breathable, lightweight and comfortable.
- Intuitive touch controls let you skip tracks, answer/end calls, and get hands-free assistance.
- Full charge now lasts up to 20 hours [2]. Listen to almost an hour of music with a 5-minute charge.
Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Headphones (MRP: Rs. 58,999)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- High-end Bluetooth headphones with optimum sound quality thanks to Tesla technology and top-class Bluetooth transmission (Qualcomm apt HD und AAC - plus apt LL)
- Adapts acoustically to the user's hearing thanks to integrated sound personalization and thus delivers perfect sound, no matter which device
- Personalization via the Beyerdynamic MIY app: create a sound profile, adjust the sensitivity of the touchpad, track daily listening habits - all with ultimate ease
- Unique wearing comfort thanks to masterfully balanced contact pressure and perfect fit
- Made in Germany and high-quality materials offer the promise of durability and flawless workmanship
- Country of Origin: Germany
Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 (MRP: Rs. 31,050)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather and more
- Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivalled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise
- Optimized for Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, access your voice assistant with a simple button press, Bluetooth range: Up to 10 m (33 ft)
- Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling - control distractions or let ambient sound in
- Listen comfortably for hours - a streamlined, lightweight stainless-steel headband and angled ear cups make for a perfect fit
- Stay connected to the world without reaching for your phone, intuitive touch controls on the ear cups keep everything simple
- Get up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and time-based power information
Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (MRP: Rs. 37,800)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Premium Studio-Quality Sound
- Bluetooth 5 Wireless Technology
- Comfort Fit Over Ear
- 20 Hours Battery Life, Fingertip Controls
Sony MDR-1000X (MRP: Rs. 30,990)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Wireless headphones with Industry leading Noise Cancellation
- Personal Noise cancellation optimizer to control the level of Noise cancellation
- Hi-Res Audio compatibility for studio quality music
- Sony's DSEE technology upgrades compressed MP3 music to near Hi-Resolution quality
- Touch sensor for Volume and Track control
- Up-to 20hours Battery life for longer wireless listening
- Powerful 40mm dynamic driver unit for immersive sound
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
95,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960