AirPods Max Hidden Features That Make It One-Of-A-Kind Headphone

Apple has officially launched the AirPods Max in India, priced at Rs. 59,900. The most expensive headphones from Apple has a few tricks up its sleeves, making it an interesting offering when compared to the other premium headphones in the market.

Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max is made for the enthusiasts. One can definitely get a headphone that has most features of the AirPods Max. However, there are some features that set apart the AirPods Max from the competition.

Here are some of the least explored features of the AirPods Max, making them one-of-a-kind headphones, meant for design enthusiasts and true audiophiles.

AirPods Max Is Available in Five Colors

The AirPods Max comes in five colors with a dual-tone design, these colors have been inspired by the iPhone 12 and the iPad Air. The external case of the AirPods Max is made using stainless steel, similar to the iPhone 12 Pro series of smartphones.

The AirPods Max has borrowed the digital crown from the Apple Watch, and it can be used for controlling volume, changing tracks, and to summon Siri. The AirPods Max also has next-gen noise cancellation, and to achieve the same, it uses six microphones to detect the outside noise. Then, the headphone cancels out the same using equal anti-noise.

The AirPods Max is powered by Apple's custom H1 chipset, which has 10 audio-cores to offer computation audio output. Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max also has spatial audio, which offers a theatre-like sound-experience.

The AirPods Max comes with a carry-case that matches the color of the headphones, and it has a lighting port and can be charged from an iPhone charger. The headphone uses Bluetooth 5.0 and can offer up to 20 hours of battery life even with active noise cancellation turned on.

AirPods Max Only Works With Apple Products?

According to the literature on Apple's official site, the AirPods Max will work with products running on iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. As of now, there is no information if this product works with Android smartphones and Windows laptops.

