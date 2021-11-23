ENGLISH

    Truke Anniversary Sale On Flipkart: Discount Offers On Best Truke Headsets

    Truke is a popular brand for TWS earbuds and other audio accessories. If you're looking for a new pair of earbuds or headsets, you can check out some offers and discounts at the Truke Anniversary Sale On Flipkart. In fact, this sale is offering some discount offers on the best Truke headsets. Here's everything you need to know.

     

    Truke Anniversary Sale On Flipkart

    Firstly, the Truke Buds Q1 with Environmental Noise Cancellation(ENC) Bluetooth Headset is now available for just Rs. 1,282 at the Truke Anniversary Sale On Flipkart. The sale is also offering the Truke Fit 1 Bluetooth Headset with an 84 percent discount.

    One can also check out the Truke Buds S1 Bluetooth Headset that's available on the Truke Anniversary Sale On Flipkart with a 62 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 1,499. Apart from this, the Truke BTG 1 Gaming Earbuds with 60ms Low Latency Bluetooth Headset is also worth checking out for just Rs. 1,599.

    The Truke Anniversary Sale On Flipkart is also offering the Truke Fit Buds Bluetooth Headset with a 53 percent discount for just Rs. 699. More importantly, the Truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Headset is getting a 75 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 999.

    Truke Buds Q1 with Environmental Noise Cancellation(ENC) Bluetooth Headset
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,282 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499 (63% off)

    Truke Buds Q1 with Environmental Noise Cancellation(ENC) Bluetooth Headset is available at 63% discount during Flipkart Truke Anniversary Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,282 onwards during the sale.

    Truke Fit 1 Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 799 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (84% off)

    Truke Fit 1 Bluetooth Headset is available at 84% discount during Flipkart Truke Anniversary Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 799 onwards during the sale.

    Truke Buds S1 Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,499 ; MRP: Rs.3,999 (62% off)

    Truke Buds S1 Bluetooth Headset is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Truke Anniversary Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.

    Truke BTG 1 Gaming Earbuds with 60ms Low Latency Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs.3,499 (54% off)

    Truke BTG 1 Gaming Earbuds is available at 54% discount during Flipkart Truke Anniversary Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

    Truke Fit Buds Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 699 ; MRP: Rs.1,499 (53% off)

    Truke BTG 1 Gaming Earbuds is available at 53% discount during Flipkart Truke Anniversary Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.

    Truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; MRP: Rs.3,999 (75% off)

    Truke Fit Pro Power Bluetooth Headset is available at 75% discount during Flipkart Truke Anniversary Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Truke Fit Buds Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 799 ; MRP: Rs.3,999 (46% off)

    Truke Fit Buds Bluetooth Headset is available at 46% discount during Flipkart Truke Anniversary Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 799 onwards during the sale.

    X