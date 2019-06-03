UNO Cross Device Type-C cable: One Cable For All Smart USB Devices

Compatible With QC4.0 And Apple Fast Charge Devices

As mentioned, the UNO cable is the world's first cross device USB Type-C magnetic cable. It works with Lightning, Micro USB and Type-C ports giving compatibility with all smartphones, tablets and USB devices. Interestingly, the cable has a USB-C connector end which is an upgrade from the current USB Type-A.

This allows a higher power input and output making the UNO cable to be compatible with QC4.0 and Apple fast charge devices. The cable is capable of 2-way full speed USB 2.0 data transfer at 480 Mbps between any USB devices. It features a reversible magnetic connection that allows you to easily use the cable across the USB devices. The magnetic strength of the connectors is good and can hold the two ends together while you charge the devices.

Each UNO cable set features two N52 grade neodymium magnets which are the world's strongest commercial grade magnets. The company claims that UNO is strong enough to hold an iPad Air which is 437g (0.96lb) without dropping the device. While we did not test any tablet, the cable was strong enough to hold smartphones I was carrying.

Magnetic Connectors At Both Ends

As the cable features bevelled and concave magnetic connector design on both the tip end and cable head end, it can connect correctly even if the tip is flipped 180°, due to both the strong neodymium magnets having their polarity perfectly positioned.

The magnetic cable tips on the UNO are 10mm (0.39") wide and fit perfectly into all Apple and Android devices. asap Technologies claims that they have tested the tips on over 100 phone cases and found it fit on all of them.

Anti-Fray Neck For Extended Durability

I found the UNO cable quite durable. The material used is of high quality and the cable also features an improved anti-fray neck. This ensures increased durability and less chance of fraying or snapping at the most common weak point, a common issue we all face with charging cables.

The anti-fray neck significantly increases the lifespan of the cable. Besides, the internal mold of the UNO cable is made out of 9T, a more temperature resistant material than LCP plastic found on the previous cable, the X-Connect.

This keeps the temperature of the cable in check while you charge the devices. The cable also houses a LED light to notify that the devices are being charged. The brand is quite confident about the durability standards of the UNO cable and is offering a premium 10 year warranty - designed to outlast the next decade worth of phones.

The brand is shipping the UNO cable with a complimentary cord wrap to help shorten the length of the cable or to quickly wrap the cable away for neat and tidy storage or transportation. Also included is a bonus tip removal tool to allow users to remove the tip from all devices including those with depressed USB holes.

Pricing And Availability

Live on Kickstarter until June 8th, the company claims that the UNO cable has already smashed its funding goal with 35 days still to go. The shipping will start happening in July 2019. The cable will be priced at just $21/£16, which translates to roughly Rs. 1,456 in INR, a standard price that we pay for an authentic good quality product from a known brand. The company sent a cable to Gizbot and we used it for over a week with all of our USB mart devices. Let's find out more about the UNO cable.