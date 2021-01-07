Just In
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Best Case And Cover Accessories To Buy In India
Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the best smartphones priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country. The device comes with impressive specifications as detailed here. Redmi Note 9 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD DotDisplay with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Gorilla Glass 5, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB ROM. There is a dedicated microSD card slot, Android 10 topped with MIUI 11, a quad-camera setup with 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 16MP selfie camera sensor within the notch, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual microphones, splash-proof P2i coating, standard connectivity aspects, a USB Type-C port, and a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Having said that, if you own the Redmi Note 9 Pro, then you can buy any of these protective cases and covers to use the smartphone in a safe way. Check out the cases available for you from below.
Bounce back shockproof transparent tpu + pc ring stand grip back case/cover
MRP: Rs. 599
Key Specs
- High Quality :- Bounceback Cases Made of High Quality Material , Cases are ShockProof Protect Your Precise Investment from Accidental Falls and Damages.
- Premium Looking :- Bounceback Cases are Premium Looking Imported Cases Made with Perfect Finishing All Over .
- Precise Cutouts :- Bounceback Case Fits Perfectly for the for Specific Model and has perfect Cut-Outs , Holes & Openings .
- All Over Coverage :- BounceBack Case Made In aWay So that its Provide Full Coverage For Mobile from Top to Bottom and also Protect Phone Camera Bump for Maximum Protection .
- Bounceback :- BounceBack is the Registered TradeMark of LD Retails.
Nillkin Shield Camera Close & Open Case Protect Black Color PC Finish Cover
MRP: Rs. 1,499
Key Specs
- Daily Shoppers is Authorized Nillkin seller, Nillkin product only from Daily Shoppers with authenticity code verification
- Slide Cover for Camera Protection & Privacy
- Accurate Cutouts for all ports & switches
- Non Slip Design on both sides for better grip
- Imported PC material tough & wear resistatn
KAPAVER® Rugged Back Cover Case And Officially Drop Tested Solid Black Shock Proof Slim Armor Patent Design
MRP: Rs. 599
Key Specs
- Safeguard the screen confidently when face down with precise tailored lip designed to lift the display safely away from flat surfaces.
- Drop Protection with reinforced inner and outer corner barriers specially crafted to protect from both sides against falls or drops while keeping a slim and sleek profile.
- Accurate cutouts allow easy access to necessary ports and detailed button covers with responsive clicks in an impeccable perfect fit.
- Raised lip protect screen from scratches Volume Rocker Power Button symbol
- Impact resistant back bumper is designed for tough shock absorption and aids against accidental drops, bumps, and scratches for improved protection.
REALCASE Back Cover, Shockproof Protective Back Case
MRP: Rs. 548
Key Specs
- Specially Designed for Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Only
- 360° Ring Kickstand - The holder is 360° rotates swivels for personalized comfort hands-free use and allows for the optimum viewing position.
- Ring Center of Metal - It can be directly absorbed to a magnetic car mount holder, No complicated installation. (The car mount is not included)
- Crystal Transparent -This durable cover is made of Hard PC and Soft TPU Frame. Soft comfortable touch feeling, provide extreme drop protection and scratch resistant.
- Slim and Lightweight - Made of high quality silicone, Add minimal bulk to your Phone while providing shock absorbing and anti-scratches.
PS FORTUNET Replacement Back Battery Door Cover Glass Panel with Logo
MRP: Rs. 999
Key Specs
- Perfect replacement for your worn out back Stylish, scratch resistant, high resolution printed graphics. Add style without adding size and Make your device look more refreshing than ever
- An inexpensive investment to make your phone look brand new and Retains the naturally slim profile of your device. Ultra-thin and lightweight
- Hard material protects from scratches and Each item has been checked and in good condition before shipping.This is an OEM Replacement Back Cover.
- Ideal high-quality replacement Battery Shell . Simple snap-on installation as well as Completely fit and work
- The installation of any new parts should be done by a qualified person. PS FORTUNET is not responsible for any damage caused during installation.
BOUNCE BACK Shockproof TPU + Pc Ring Stand Armor Grip Back Case/Cover
MRP: Rs. 599
Key Specs
- High Quality :- Bounceback Cases Made of High Quality Material , Cases are ShockProof Protect Your Precise Investment from Accidental Falls and Damages.
- Premium Looking :- Bounceback Cases are Premium Looking Imported Cases Made with Perfect Finishing All Over .
- Precise Cutouts :- Bounceback Case Fits Perfectly for the for Specific Model and has perfect Cut-Outs , Holes & Openings .
- All Over Coverage :- BounceBack Case Made In aWay So that its Provide Full Coverage For Mobile from Top to Bottom and also Protect Phone Camera Bump for Maximum Protection .
- Bounceback :- BounceBack is the Registered TradeMark of LD Retails .
Nillkin Frosted Shield Ultra Thin Hard Plastic Back Cover Case
MRP: Rs. 850
Key Specs
- Daily Shoppers is Authorized Nillkin seller, Nillkin product only from Daily Shoppers with authenticity code verification
- Stylish yet Durable...it is the perfect safeguard solution. Constructed of high quality polycarbonate.
- Precise cutouts give easy access to all functions. No need to remove case to Charge, Sync or Listen to music. Easy snap-on installation requires no additional tools.
- Rubberized finish and textured design promote grip ability and prohibit sliding on flat surfaces. Smooth rubberized finish is soft to the touch.
- Impact resistant one-piece rear slim shell case slides easily in and out of your pocket or bag for instant phone access. Maximum protection with minimum bulk.
Spigen Back Cover for Mi Redmi Note 9 Pro
MRP: Rs. 999
Key Specs
- Compatible with Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- [ORIGINAL DESIGN] Original patent design, genuinely designed and manufactured by Spigen
- [MIL GRADE PROTECTION] Mil Grade Protection tested, ultra slim and lightweight profile.
- [PERFECT FIT] Exact fit, perfect cutouts with minimum bulk. Ensuring slim protection with shock-absorption provided with Air Cushion Technology.
- [FLEXIBLE | STRONG] Flexible TPU. durable material. Fingerprint resistant with hassle free, easy application.
ACM Flip Cove
MRP: Rs. 759
Key Specs
- Clip holder to hold your mobile securely
- 360 degree rotating case
- Easily use camera, flash, speaker, fingerprint scanner
- Powerful magnetic closure for safety
- Flip Cover
Spigen Tough Armor Back Cover Case for Redmi Note 9 Pro
MRP: Rs. 699
Key Specs
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polycarbonate
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
