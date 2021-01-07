Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Best Case And Cover Accessories To Buy In India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 16MP selfie camera sensor within the notch, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual microphones, splash-proof P2i coating, standard connectivity aspects, a USB Type-C port, and a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Having said that, if you own the Redmi Note 9 Pro, then you can buy any of these protective cases and covers to use the smartphone in a safe way. Check out the cases available for you from below.

Bounce back shockproof transparent tpu + pc ring stand grip back case/cover

MRP: Rs. 599

Key Specs

High Quality :- Bounceback Cases Made of High Quality Material , Cases are ShockProof Protect Your Precise Investment from Accidental Falls and Damages.

Premium Looking :- Bounceback Cases are Premium Looking Imported Cases Made with Perfect Finishing All Over .

Precise Cutouts :- Bounceback Case Fits Perfectly for the for Specific Model and has perfect Cut-Outs , Holes & Openings .

All Over Coverage :- BounceBack Case Made In aWay So that its Provide Full Coverage For Mobile from Top to Bottom and also Protect Phone Camera Bump for Maximum Protection .

Bounceback :- BounceBack is the Registered TradeMark of LD Retails.

Nillkin Shield Camera Close & Open Case Protect Black Color PC Finish Cover

MRP: Rs. 1,499

Key Specs

Daily Shoppers is Authorized Nillkin seller, Nillkin product only from Daily Shoppers with authenticity code verification

Slide Cover for Camera Protection & Privacy

Accurate Cutouts for all ports & switches

Non Slip Design on both sides for better grip

Imported PC material tough & wear resistatn

KAPAVER® Rugged Back Cover Case And Officially Drop Tested Solid Black Shock Proof Slim Armor Patent Design

MRP: Rs. 599

Key Specs

Safeguard the screen confidently when face down with precise tailored lip designed to lift the display safely away from flat surfaces.

Drop Protection with reinforced inner and outer corner barriers specially crafted to protect from both sides against falls or drops while keeping a slim and sleek profile.

Accurate cutouts allow easy access to necessary ports and detailed button covers with responsive clicks in an impeccable perfect fit.

Raised lip protect screen from scratches Volume Rocker Power Button symbol

Impact resistant back bumper is designed for tough shock absorption and aids against accidental drops, bumps, and scratches for improved protection.

REALCASE Back Cover, Shockproof Protective Back Case

MRP: Rs. 548

Key Specs

Specially Designed for Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Only

360° Ring Kickstand - The holder is 360° rotates swivels for personalized comfort hands-free use and allows for the optimum viewing position.

Ring Center of Metal - It can be directly absorbed to a magnetic car mount holder, No complicated installation. (The car mount is not included)

Crystal Transparent -This durable cover is made of Hard PC and Soft TPU Frame. Soft comfortable touch feeling, provide extreme drop protection and scratch resistant.

Slim and Lightweight - Made of high quality silicone, Add minimal bulk to your Phone while providing shock absorbing and anti-scratches.

PS FORTUNET Replacement Back Battery Door Cover Glass Panel with Logo

MRP: Rs. 999

Key Specs

Perfect replacement for your worn out back Stylish, scratch resistant, high resolution printed graphics. Add style without adding size and Make your device look more refreshing than ever

An inexpensive investment to make your phone look brand new and Retains the naturally slim profile of your device. Ultra-thin and lightweight

Hard material protects from scratches and Each item has been checked and in good condition before shipping.This is an OEM Replacement Back Cover.

Ideal high-quality replacement Battery Shell . Simple snap-on installation as well as Completely fit and work

The installation of any new parts should be done by a qualified person. PS FORTUNET is not responsible for any damage caused during installation.

Nillkin Frosted Shield Ultra Thin Hard Plastic Back Cover Case

MRP: Rs. 850

Key Specs

Daily Shoppers is Authorized Nillkin seller, Nillkin product only from Daily Shoppers with authenticity code verification

Stylish yet Durable...it is the perfect safeguard solution. Constructed of high quality polycarbonate.

Precise cutouts give easy access to all functions. No need to remove case to Charge, Sync or Listen to music. Easy snap-on installation requires no additional tools.

Rubberized finish and textured design promote grip ability and prohibit sliding on flat surfaces. Smooth rubberized finish is soft to the touch.

Impact resistant one-piece rear slim shell case slides easily in and out of your pocket or bag for instant phone access. Maximum protection with minimum bulk.

Spigen Back Cover for Mi Redmi Note 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 999

Key Specs

Compatible with Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

[ORIGINAL DESIGN] Original patent design, genuinely designed and manufactured by Spigen

[MIL GRADE PROTECTION] Mil Grade Protection tested, ultra slim and lightweight profile.

[PERFECT FIT] Exact fit, perfect cutouts with minimum bulk. Ensuring slim protection with shock-absorption provided with Air Cushion Technology.

[FLEXIBLE | STRONG] Flexible TPU. durable material. Fingerprint resistant with hassle free, easy application.

ACM Flip Cove

MRP: Rs. 759

Key Specs

Clip holder to hold your mobile securely

360 degree rotating case

Easily use camera, flash, speaker, fingerprint scanner

Powerful magnetic closure for safety

Flip Cover

Spigen Tough Armor Back Cover Case for Redmi Note 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 699

