Buying Guide: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000 Buy In January 2021
Buying a budget smartphone that can handle day-to-day usage was never this easy, especially in 2021. We now have a lot of smartphones that offer best-in-class features, and these smartphones can easily last for a couple of years without any issue.
If you are short on money and want to buy a smartphone that does not cost more than Rs. 6,000, then, you have come to the right place. We have listed some of the best smartphones available in India, which costs less than Rs. 6,000.
Most of these smartphones are from reputed brands, which provide good after-sale service, making these devices the absolutely best in the market in January 2021. Here is the list of smartphones under Rs. 6,000 available in India, which offers great features and specifications.
Micromax IN 1B
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 6,999
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1), expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 Go Edition (2GB) / Android 10
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 4
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 6,999
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 (Go Edition) with XOS 6.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Triple LED Flash, Depth sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB
- 6000mAh battery with 10w charging
Gionee F8 Neo
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 5,740
- 2 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13.84 cm (5.45 inch) HD+ Display
- 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery
- Unisoc SC9863 Processor
Nokia C3 2020
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 6,999
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port
- 3040mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo A7
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 7,000
- 6.09-inch (720 x 1560 pixels) HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Physical Fingerprint scanner
- 13MP (primary) + 2MP (depth)
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh removable battery
Tecno Spark Go 2020
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 6,799
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.8GHz + ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz) MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 with HiOS 6.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, secondary AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 6,999
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock
- Splash proof (P2i coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB
- 5000mAh battery with 10w charging
Gionee Max
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 5,999
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary Bokeh Lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Lava Z66
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 6,877
- Display: 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- SoC: 1.6GHz Spreadtrum Octa-core processor
- RAM: 3GB DDR4
- ROM: 32GB, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- OS: Android 10
- SIM: Dual Nano-SIM (4G + 4G)
- Cameras: Rear - 13MP (primary with f/2.0 aperture) + 5MP (should be depth)
- Front - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture; Screen Flash
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2
- Battery: 3950mAh
- Colors: Marine Blue, Berry Red and Midnight Blue
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 4,999
- Display: 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- SoC: 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- RAM: 1GB/2GB
- ROM: 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- OS: Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Camera: Rear -8MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS
- 3000mAh (typical) battery
- Colors: Black, Blue, Red
Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM
Key Specs
MRP: Rs. 6,990
- 6.088-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, 0.3MP depth sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Rear-mounted Fingerprint scanner
- 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh removable battery
