Buying Guide: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000 Buy In January 2021

If you are short on money and want to buy a smartphone that does not cost more than Rs. 6,000, then, you have come to the right place. We have listed some of the best smartphones available in India, which costs less than Rs. 6,000.

Most of these smartphones are from reputed brands, which provide good after-sale service, making these devices the absolutely best in the market in January 2021. Here is the list of smartphones under Rs. 6,000 available in India, which offers great features and specifications.

Micromax IN 1B

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 6,999

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1), expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 Go Edition (2GB) / Android 10

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor

8MP front camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 4

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 6,999

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 (Go Edition) with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Triple LED Flash, Depth sensor

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB

6000mAh battery with 10w charging

Gionee F8 Neo

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 5,740

2 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

13.84 cm (5.45 inch) HD+ Display

8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

3000 mAh Battery

Unisoc SC9863 Processor

Nokia C3 2020

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 6,999

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port

3040mAh (typical) battery

Lenovo A7

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 7,000

6.09-inch (720 x 1560 pixels) HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Physical Fingerprint scanner

13MP (primary) + 2MP (depth)

5MP front-facing camera

4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

4000mAh removable battery

Tecno Spark Go 2020

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 6,799

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness

Octa-Core (ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.8GHz + ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz) MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 6,999

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock

Splash proof (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB

5000mAh battery with 10w charging

Gionee Max

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 5,999

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary Bokeh Lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port

5000mAh (typical) battery

Lava Z66

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 6,877

Display: 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

SoC: 1.6GHz Spreadtrum Octa-core processor

RAM: 3GB DDR4

ROM: 32GB, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

OS: Android 10

SIM: Dual Nano-SIM (4G + 4G)

Cameras: Rear - 13MP (primary with f/2.0 aperture) + 5MP (should be depth)

Front - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture; Screen Flash

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2

Battery: 3950mAh

Colors: Marine Blue, Berry Red and Midnight Blue

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 32GB

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Display: 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display

SoC: 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

RAM: 1GB/2GB

ROM: 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

OS: Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Camera: Rear -8MP with f/2.2 aperture

Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS

3000mAh (typical) battery

Colors: Black, Blue, Red

Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM

Key Specs

MRP: Rs. 6,990