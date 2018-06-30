128TB SD cards with 985 Mbps; Is this the future of external storage?

SD Association, the body responsible for SD memory cards standards, has announced a new SD Express format. The new format brings the PCI Express and NVMe interface to the traditional SD interface. This new addition will enable new SD Express memory cards to deliver up to 985MBps transfer speeds. The NVMe interface on the cards will also increase the maximum storage capacity in SD memory cards from 2TB to 128TB.

Moreover, the SD Ultra Capacity will be available in microSD cards as well. This means in future we can expect 128TB external storage on a smartphone. "With SD Express we're offering an entirely new level of a memory card with faster protocols turning cards into a removable SSD," said Hiroyuki Sakamoto, SDA president.

The new SD Express will be offered on SDUC, SDXC and SDHC memory cards. While the new format has been designed to deliver data speeds necessary to transfer big amount of data. Wthis includes super-slow-motion videos, RAW continuous bust mode, 4K and 8K video shooting, 360-degree camera, gaming and more. These cards will also help system developers with new options offered by PCIe and NVMe capabilities, like Bus Mastering, Host Memory Buffer and Multi-Queue.

But one should also note that having an SD card with 2TB storage would be cost-effective. Currently, SanDisk is selling their 512GB card for a discounted price of Rs 29,585. Already the 512GB cards are too expensive, then we can imagine the cost for the 2TB SD card. Card makers have to consider the cost factor before making any move. This might be the biggest hurdle for the companies to overcome.

Currently, there is a limited number of smartphones which are offering maximum storage expandability beyond 256GB. Many laptops come with a flash storage capacity which starts at 128GB. This proves that the number of used cases at the moment is very less, which is another reason for card makers to take bold steps.

Let's see how SD card makers will overcome all these hurdles to launch their 2TB cards in the market. Moreover, they have to cut the price of the cards so that people can opt to buy it.

