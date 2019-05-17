1More launches Stylish True Wireless Earbuds for Rs 5,499 News oi-Karan Sharma 1More launches Stylish True Wireless Earbuds in India for Rs 5,499. all you need to know about the earbuds.

1More the company which is known for its smartphone accessories like headphone, earbuds and more have added another pair of truly wireless headphone in its portfolio. The newly launched wireless earbuds are tuned by Luca Bignardi, who is a Grammy-award winning sound engineer. The company claims that the earbuds use a 45-degree oblique angle which ensures a tight and comfortable fit to the user's ear.

Moreover, you need not have to turn it on and off all the time. It comes with auto power on and off technology. So when you take them off from the case it gets on and connects to your smartphone, and gets off when you put them back to the charging case.

The Truly Wireless earbuds come with environmental noise-cancelling microphones. On the connectivity part, the earbuds offer a Bluetooth v 5.0 technology along with aptX and AAC transmission. You are free to connect your iOS and Android devices as it is compatible with both the platforms.

The company claims that each earbud is capable of delivering six and a half hour of power back up. The charging case also works like a battery bank for the earbuds and charge it when it required. The company also claims that 15 minutes of charge can give you three hours of battery backup which seems to be very interesting. This means to get a battery top-up you need to charge you earbuds for at least 40 minutes.

If you are interested in the device then you can grab it from the company's official e-store. The 1more stylish true wireless earbuds are available in black, gold, pink, and green color option for Rs 5,499.