Xiaomi Mi Air True Wireless Earbuds officially launched for Rs 4,100

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi Air True Wireless Earbuds, which looks and functions similar to the Apple AirPods. Here are the complete details on the Xiaomi Mi Air True Wireless Earbuds.

Xiaomi Mi Air True Wireless Earbuds price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Air True Wireless Earbuds will be available from 11th of January 2019 via Mi.com. The true wireless earphones from Xiaomi retails for 399 Yuan (Rs 4,100). As of now, there is no information on the launch or availability of the Xiaomi Mi Air True Wireless Earbuds in India.

Xiaomi Mi Air True Wireless Earbuds features and specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Air True Wireless Earbuds comes with a 7 mm neodymium driver on both earpieces with a titanium sound chamber to enhance the overall sound profile of the earphones. These wireless earphones will be available in black and white colors. These earphones offer better features with a modern design compared to the Xiaomi Mi AirDots.

The mm neodymium driver utilizes ENC noise reduction technology to cancel the ambient noise and to offer improved music or audio listening experience. The entire case (including earbuds) weigh at 58 grams, and these earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The carry case comes with a USB type C port for universal compatibility. The retail package also includes a USB-A to USB-C cable with different size silicon ear tips.

These earphones from Xiaomi can offer 10 hours of continues music playback on a single charge and takes 60 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%. Thanks to fast charging, ten minutes of charging can offer up to 70 minutes of continues music playback.