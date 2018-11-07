ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi AirDots wireless earphones launched for Rs 2000: Affordable AirPods?

Xiaomi Mi AirPods will be available from the 11th of November

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi has done it again; the company has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi AirDots, which does sound similar to the Apple AirPods. The Xiaomi Mi AirDots are the first set of genuinely wireless earphones from Xiaomi with an affordable price tag, which makes the Mi AirDots a mass version of the Apple AirPods.

    The Xiaomi Mi AirDots will work with an Android or iOS device. Similarly, the Mi AirDots can also be used with laptops and computers with Bluetooth connectivity.

    Xiaomi Mi AirDots price and availability

    The Xiaomi Mi AirDots will be available in China from the 11th of November for 199 Yuan (Rs 2,000) on Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall, and other Chinese e-commerce websites.

    Xiaomi Mi AirDots unique features

     

    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • Lightweight at 4.2 Grams per earpod
    • Up to 5 hours of continues audio playback
    • 7.2mm audio driver

     

    Xiaomi Mi AirDots specifications

    Just like the Apple AirPods, the Xiaomi Mi AirDots comes in a carry case, which also doubles as a charging cradle. On a full charge, the case can offer up to 12 hours of music playback time.

    The AirDots also come with a touch-sensitive outer surface, which enables gesture-based actions like changing audio tracks, answering calls, and more. Talking about the music capabilities of the first truly wireless earphones from Xiaomi, the earphones come with a 7.2mm driver with true wireless audio technology (TWA) to offer true stereo-like sound effect on wireless earbuds.

    The Xiaomi Mi AirDots comes with the latest Bluetooth technology, aka, Bluetooth 5.0, which helps the earpods to offer better battery life, more extended connectivity range, and improved sound clarity.

    The Xiaomi Mi AirDots offers a lot of features, especially at Rs ~2,000 price mark. However, as of now, there is no news on the launch of the Xiaomi Mi AirDots in India what so ever. Finally, a good looking truly wireless earphones from Xiaomi, which happens to pack a punch, at least on paper.

    Buy the Xiaomi Mi AirDots here

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue