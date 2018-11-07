Xiaomi Mi AirDots wireless earphones launched for Rs 2000: Affordable AirPods?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Xiaomi has done it again; the company has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi AirDots, which does sound similar to the Apple AirPods. The Xiaomi Mi AirDots are the first set of genuinely wireless earphones from Xiaomi with an affordable price tag, which makes the Mi AirDots a mass version of the Apple AirPods.
The Xiaomi Mi AirDots will work with an Android or iOS device. Similarly, the Mi AirDots can also be used with laptops and computers with Bluetooth connectivity.
Xiaomi Mi AirDots price and availability
The Xiaomi Mi AirDots will be available in China from the 11th of November for 199 Yuan (Rs 2,000) on Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall, and other Chinese e-commerce websites.
Xiaomi Mi AirDots unique features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Lightweight at 4.2 Grams per earpod
- Up to 5 hours of continues audio playback
- 7.2mm audio driver
Xiaomi Mi AirDots specifications
Just like the Apple AirPods, the Xiaomi Mi AirDots comes in a carry case, which also doubles as a charging cradle. On a full charge, the case can offer up to 12 hours of music playback time.
The AirDots also come with a touch-sensitive outer surface, which enables gesture-based actions like changing audio tracks, answering calls, and more. Talking about the music capabilities of the first truly wireless earphones from Xiaomi, the earphones come with a 7.2mm driver with true wireless audio technology (TWA) to offer true stereo-like sound effect on wireless earbuds.
The Xiaomi Mi AirDots comes with the latest Bluetooth technology, aka, Bluetooth 5.0, which helps the earpods to offer better battery life, more extended connectivity range, and improved sound clarity.
The Xiaomi Mi AirDots offers a lot of features, especially at Rs ~2,000 price mark. However, as of now, there is no news on the launch of the Xiaomi Mi AirDots in India what so ever. Finally, a good looking truly wireless earphones from Xiaomi, which happens to pack a punch, at least on paper.