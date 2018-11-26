Acer launches OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality Headset, in India

Acer India has announced the launch of its new Acer Windows Mixed Reality headset, the Acer OJO 500.

Priced at Rs 39,999, the new headset will be available from February 2019.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, says, The Acer OJO 500 is packed with several new significant features to add to this class of Windows Mixed Reality Headsets. We have tried to enhance the user experience with innovative audio and visual technologies and have brought to our consumers the most comfortable and easier than ever to use headset".

The Acer OJO 500 includes a built-in interpupillary distance (IPD) wheel and a patented smartphone app to measure IPD distance (the gap between the eye's pupil and the display). The software-assisted IPD measurement app, Acer IPD Meter, along with Acer IPD Indicator software lets the wearer modify this distance for sharper, clearer images and a more enjoyable experience.

Two front-hinged 2.89-inch high-resolution liquid crystal displays provide a wide 100-degree field of view and deliver a 2880 x 1440 resolution. A fast refresh rate of up to 90Hz delivers clear and realistic images for an immersive mixed reality experience.

In a first for VR headsets, the integrated audio system uses a patented sound pipe design that directs sound from the built-in speakers toward the wearer's ears.

The integrated audio system consists of embedded speakers, a patented sound pipe, and a built-in mic array. Customers that require more privacy and deeper immersion can use the built-in earphones that come with the hard head strap, or an earphone of their own choice with the soft head strap.

As a Windows Mixed Reality headset, there are currently more than 2,500 games and applications available for the Acer OJO 500 between the Steam VR and the Microsoft Store platforms.