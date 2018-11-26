Acer launches Predator Thronos gaming chair in India

Acer has announced the launch of Predator Thronos, the ultimate gaming cave in India.

The all-new Predator Thronos reimagines the gaming cave for the new breed of gamers. It has a steel structure that's 1.5 meters tall, the chair is adjustable and includes an ergonomic seat design, footrest, and a cabin that reclines up to 140 degrees.

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, "We are extremely thrilled to launch our Predator Thronos, the first ever gaming chair, in India. This innovation is one of a kind from Acer and till date, we haven't seen any other similar products in the market. Integrated with a Predator PC and triple Predator monitors plus gadgets, the Thronos becomes more than a gaming chair-it's a gamer's cave. And we are sure of receiving a positive response towards it from the gamers community."

Furthermore, the motorized throne packs leg rests, the amount for three computer monitors, and blue mood lighting galore.

It puts the gamer in the game through deep impact vibration, where the chair vibrates upon in-game impact. The overhead brace supports three 27-inch gaming monitors and a space for a Predator gaming PC.

The cockpit has numerous parts that are motorized and can be adjusted both horizontally and vertically. The seat also has built-in "rumble" motors that are synced up with in-game effects, making them even more immersive.

The Chair comes in menacing dual-tone black with white or blue accents. Also, it is available for pre-orders and pricing on requests based on the configurations.

To recall, the company has launched the brand new Predator Helios 500, the ultimate gaming notebook, in India.

The Predator Helios 500, features up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK with Nvidia GTX1070 8GB Graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with AMD Vega 56 Graphics. It features VR-Ready performance, advanced thermal technologies, and blazing-fast connectivity.

It features up to overclockable 8th generation Intel Core i9 8950HK + Nvidia GTX1070 8GB Graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 + AMD Vega 56 Graphics.

Intel Optane memory1 increases responsiveness and load times, while ultra-fast NVMePCIe SSDs, Killer DoubleShot Pro networking, and up to 64GB of memory keep the action going, making the Helios 500 the ideal gaming notebook for graphic-intensive AAA titles and live streaming.