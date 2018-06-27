Acer Predator Z35 curved gaming monitor review

Specification

Panel: Curved AMVA / W-LED, edge array

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 35-inches / 21:9

Max Resolution & Refresh: 2560x1080 @ 144Hz (200Hz w/overclock)

Native Color Depth & Gamut: 8-bit / sRGB

Response Time: 4ms

Brightness: 300cd/m2

Speakers: 2 x 9w, w/DTS mode

Video Inputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.2a 1 x HDMI 1.4

Audio: 3.5mm headphone output

USB: v3.0 - 1 x up, 4 x down

Power Consumption: 47w typical, .5w standby

Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base: 33.2 x 21.9-27 x 11.8in, 844 x 555-685 x 300mm

Panel Thickness: 5.3-inches / 135mm

Weight: 28lbs / 12.7kg

Bezel Width: 0.6-1-inch / 14-26mm

Design

Aesthetically the Predator Z35 looks something that is cut out for a gaming job. The thick bezels have brushed metal accents with a Predator branding on the front. It also has a hidden light up front that glows softly.

It's worth noting that the Predator has a big wingspan and it's hard to move the monitor due to its heavy stand. Also, it eats up a lot of space in your desk space. So be sure to free up a big space for the beast. The curve isn't any different from what we've seen before, but the sheer size of the Predator Z35 makes it look more dramatic.

All the ports on the Z35 can be found on the rear panel and face downward. They are housed just inches from the bottom of the monitor. This makes it tough to connect, considering the fact that the screen doesn't tilt or pivot. You'll have to get underneath the monitor because leaning the screen backward won't be helpful.

The company has added physical buttons to the equation that makes it easier to use, especially in dark conditions. These buttons work fine compared to the touch-sensitive buttons. The buttons offer a good functionality by adding an array of changeable options. Users can adjust brightness, contrast, and adaptive contrast sliders, as well as Acer's eColor, presets, and blue light and dark room filters using the picture menu.

Functionality

Acer's plethora of options including some specifically designed for gamers. The monitor is capable of drawing an aim point in the center of the screen to act as a crosshair. The Ultra-Low Motion Blur uses the backlight-enabling smooth motion blur. But the only catch is that you have to turn off G-Sync to enable this feature.

You can ramp up the refresh rate from 144Hz to 200Hz using the overclocking switch. The Z35 also offers Brightness and Contrast adjustments, as well as a Dark Boost setting that enhances shadow detail, and an Adaptive Contrast setting that adjusts brightness levels according to screen content. The monitor also includes a DisplayPort and HDMI cables, and a USB cable. It also has a Quick Start Guide.

Performance

Talking of the performance, there aren't a lot of things to complain, only if you aren't one of those querulous users. The color reproduction and uniformity on the Predator Z35 is brilliant with the deviation of only 20 percent which is impressive considering the size of the screen.

The amalgamation of a 200 R radius curve and the 200Hz refresh rate alongside G-Sync support makes it a treat while playing first-person shooters. However, it might not come in handy while playing a strategy game. The 2560 x 1080 resolution is also something that could be a hindrance sometimes. It might take you while to get used to that resolution.

Overall, the performance of the monitor is impressive, and playing games on the Predator Z35 is a new kind of experience. Unless you own a top-of-the-line GPU setup, it would be difficult to fully utilize the 200Hz refresh rate.

Launched at a price of Rs 1,35,00, the Predator Z35 is now available for as low as Rs 70,500. It's still expensive, but in turn, you also get one of the best gaming monitors available in the market. The only setback would be that the monitor can be used for professional tasks as the curve display makes the images come out distorted to some extent. But it still makes a great gaming monitor and complements your gaming rig nicely.

Verdict

Overall, the Acer predator Z35 is huge, curved and most importantly an efficient gaming monitor. It comes with top-end gamer-centric features such as crosshair aiming, programmable game presets, and G-Sync anti-tearing technology.

The monitor is clearly meant to be recognized as a do-it-all gaming monitor. That being said, it's without a doubt expensive, and the color accuracy and gray-scale aren't something par-excellence. If you can manage a without a 35-inch monitor, you have the option of buying the Predator X34 that offer a better resolution 3440 x 1440 IPS panel.

As with such expensive products, we would suggest you try one before you make the purchase decision. It has very few aspects that users can complain about. The flaws we've mentioned above are hardly deal-breakers. So you might wanna own this piece of hardware and up your gaming quotient.