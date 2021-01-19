Acer Ventures Into TWS Earbuds Segment With Budget-Friendly Offering News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Acer is commonly associated with laptops and PCs. The company has now announced TWS earbuds with a budget-friendly price tag. The new Acer GAH010 and the GAH011 have debuted in the Indian market, along with the premium Acer Gateway True Wireless GAHR012 earbuds. All three accessories feature True Wireless Stereo and touch controls.

Acer GAH010, GAH011 Earbuds Features

The new Acer GAH010 and GAH011 earbuds feature a non-stem design that snugs into the ears. There is no starking difference between the two earbuds, which are available in a single black color option. Both the Acer GAH010 and GAH011 earbuds claim up to four hours of playtime and standby time of 24 hours.

The earbuds include Bluetooth 5.0 support and are IPX4 rated against water and sweat. The Acer GAH010 and GAH011 earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,999. As a launch offer, the earbuds can be purchased for Rs. 2,499 at Amazon, Flipkart, and the Acer India official online store.

Acer Gateway True Wireless Earbuds GAHR012 Details

Adding to the list of audio accessories from Acer is the new Gateway True Wireless Earbuds GAHR012. As the premium offering of the lot, the new earbuds feature a stem design. The new Acer Gateway True Wireless Earbuds offer 9mm drivers that claim to offer a clear audio experience.

Additionally, the earbuds are IPX4 rated offering protection against sweat and water. Like the other two Acer earbuds, the Gateway True Wireless Earbuds offer up to 24 hours of standby time and four hours of audio playtime on a single charge. The Acer Gateway True Wireless Earbuds can be purchased on Amazon and Flipkart, costing Rs. 3,499.

Acer TWS Earbuds: Should You Buy?

The new Acer TWS earbuds offer a couple of basic features like touch controls, seamless connection with Bluetooth 5.0, and a stable battery. Moreover, the price tag of less than Rs. 5,000 makes an aggressive entry in the Indian market.

Presently, the audio accessory market is dominated by Xiaomi, Realme, JBL, Jabra, and others. From the looks of it, the new Acer Gateway True Wireless Earbuds GAHR012, GAH010, and GAH011 earbuds will have some tough competition to look out for!

