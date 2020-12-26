Just In
Realme Buds Air 2, Smart Bulbs Tipped To Launch In Q1 2021 As Part Of AIoT Expansion
Realme has been busy with several smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, and other such gadgets lined up for launch. The company recently brought out the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition in India. And now, Realme India head Madhav Sheth confirmed to GSM Arena that the company would be launching the Realme Buds Air 2 in Q1 2021.
Realme Buds Air 2 Expected
The company brought in a wide range of products including the Realme Watch S series that includes the Pro and the Master Edition models. In an interview with GSM Arena, Sheth confirmed that we would be getting Realme Buds Air 2 TWS and Realme Smart Bulbs in 2021 as part of the AIoT product portfolio.
The Realme Buds Air TWS earbuds series that includes offering like Neo, Pro, and other models. The TWS earbuds from Realme have been a hit among users for its comfortable design, decent audio performance, and other such features. Moreover, its affordable price tag - like several of its smartphone offerings has been welcomed by the users.
Realme AIoT Expansion
From the looks of it, Realme's product expansion won't be limited to just TWS earbuds and smart bulbs. Instead, the company will be launching "more than 100 products". "We are working towards building Realme's ecosystem in India, to democratize leading technology and empower everyone's life," Sheth said.
For now, there isn't much information available about the upcoming smart AIoT products. However, it's speculated that the upcoming Realme smart bulb will be controlled via the Realme Link app. The smart bulb will be an integral part of the smart and connect home the company is planning on.
Sheth also said that there would be 'surprise launches' in 2021, hinting at a series of diverse products launching in the coming year. One can expect a lineup of Realme fitness bands, smartwatches, smart plugs, security cameras, smart TVs, TWS earbuds, and of course, smartphones in 2021.
