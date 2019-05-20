Adata launches HD710 Pro hard drive in India for Rs 4,693 News oi-Karan Sharma Adata launches a new hard drive in India which is said to come with a shockproof case. All you need to know.

ADATA Technology, which is one of the largest vendors of DRAM Modules and USB Flash Drives has launched HD710 Pro hard drive which will keep your data safe from getting damaged. If you need a backup for your digital data, the external hard drives are the best bet. It is an indispensable device in today's information age. The company launched the hard drive for Rs 4,693.00. You can grab the hard drive from Amazon.in.

We all know that external hard drives are portable and can help to transfer huge amounts of data from one place to another. However, data in hard drives can be damaged if they are dropped. But do not worry as the Adata HD710 pro external hard drive offers complete protection from shocks if dropped from a height.

According to the company, the hard drive has three primary layers of tough silicone coating, which is capable of absorbing strong shock. It comes with a buffer and a robust plastic shell that will hold the device completely in place.

The information in the hard drive can be lost if it comes in contact with water. Hence, it becomes important to choose a hard drive that is rugged and can give you that extra bit of protection to keep your data safe in any kind of environment, so keeping the customer's convenience in mind It is made water resistant and dust-proof.

The Adata HD 710 pro has a convenient storage feature for the detachable USB cable. This can prevent the cable from getting misplaced or cluttered. So no more loss of data or damaged hard drive. Adata is one of this year's receivers of awardees of the prestigious Taiwan excellence awards, the highest mark of excellence in innovation, offered by Bureau of Foreign Trade supported TAITRA.