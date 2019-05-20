Just In
- 21 min ago Realme assures two-year Android update cycle for all its smartphones
- 36 min ago Redmi Note 7S is official: The most-affordable 48 MP camera smartphone in India
- 51 min ago NASA Hubble Telescope snaps new star formation from galaxy collision
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Redmi 7 India open sales starts today: Deals, cashbacks, and more
Don't Miss
- Movies Allu Arjun To Team Up With This Director For His Tamil Debut Movie?
- News BJP delegation meets EC, demands re-poll in violence hit constituencies of WB
- Lifestyle Parents Do Not Want Their Son To Touch Himself And They Installed CCTV
- Sports MotoGP analysis: How Marquez made history for Honda in France
- Finance SEBI, Stock Exchanges Tighten Surveillance Ahead Of Poll Results
- Automobiles Fiat’s Plan To Stay Afloat — Surviving The Lean Phase
- Education WB Madhyamik Result 2019 Likely To Be Released on May 21
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Adata launches HD710 Pro hard drive in India for Rs 4,693
Adata launches a new hard drive in India which is said to come with a shockproof case. All you need to know.
ADATA Technology, which is one of the largest vendors of DRAM Modules and USB Flash Drives has launched HD710 Pro hard drive which will keep your data safe from getting damaged. If you need a backup for your digital data, the external hard drives are the best bet. It is an indispensable device in today's information age. The company launched the hard drive for Rs 4,693.00. You can grab the hard drive from Amazon.in.
We all know that external hard drives are portable and can help to transfer huge amounts of data from one place to another. However, data in hard drives can be damaged if they are dropped. But do not worry as the Adata HD710 pro external hard drive offers complete protection from shocks if dropped from a height.
According to the company, the hard drive has three primary layers of tough silicone coating, which is capable of absorbing strong shock. It comes with a buffer and a robust plastic shell that will hold the device completely in place.
The information in the hard drive can be lost if it comes in contact with water. Hence, it becomes important to choose a hard drive that is rugged and can give you that extra bit of protection to keep your data safe in any kind of environment, so keeping the customer's convenience in mind It is made water resistant and dust-proof.
The Adata HD 710 pro has a convenient storage feature for the detachable USB cable. This can prevent the cable from getting misplaced or cluttered. So no more loss of data or damaged hard drive. Adata is one of this year's receivers of awardees of the prestigious Taiwan excellence awards, the highest mark of excellence in innovation, offered by Bureau of Foreign Trade supported TAITRA.