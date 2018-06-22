WD My Passport SSD review: a pocket sized storage solution

Nobody would say no to a PC with a fast SSD crammed in. Not until they want to transfer big files to another machine for creating a backup. Well, for times like this, an external SSD is what you need, and WD My Passport SSD is just that.

PROS Compact design | Good performance | Includes additional software CONS Lacks standard USB cable, | bulkier than competitiors

Portable storage solutions have been around for a while now, but external hard drives (HDDs) are cheaper compared to their SSD counterparts. But they are also more liable to break down considering the numerous moving parts they have inside them. Besides, the HDDs are bulkier in size to carry around.

Additionally, the WD My Passport is considerably less expensive, with the 256GB model costing Rs 9,599, 523GB for Rs 15,699, and 1TB for Rs 28,800. The WD My Passport SSD, in contrast, is a very compact and convenient storage solution. But is it worth shelling out the money? Is it better than its competition? Let's find out.

Design and features



Speaking of the size, the WD My Passport SSD measure only 90mm in length, 45mm wide and just 10mm deep, making it really easy to slip into your pockets without any hassle. We have seen a small sized from Samsung that had rounded edges, but WD had other plans. The My passport SSD is a rectangular shaped device with sharp edges and corners. It is also taller compared to other small SSDs.

This makes it less convenient for the users when compared to its contemporaries. The device also has 256-bit AES hardware encryption keeping it secure. The SSD is shock resistant up to 2 meters, making it extra durable in case you manage to send it for a toss.

WD claims that the SSD can transfer files at a rate up to 515MB/s when connected through the USB Type-C connector that comes along. Well, this isn't as fast as what we've seen on the Samsung T5 SSD that claims up to 540MB/s transfer rate. But this is forgivable considering the price of the My Passport SSD is less than the latter.

Performance

The My Passport SSD is the first drive from WD that features USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) with a USB-C port. This means it has support for all the latest computers that feature USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 ports. The package also includes an adapter to connect it with any existing regular USB-A port, including those with a USB 2.0 port.

The SSD sure did perform well on the benchmarks. The My Passport SSD scored up to 300MB/s read/write speeds. But these are just the benchmark scores. The SSD offered only 170-190MB/s while transferring 60GB of data, but the speed was fairly steady.

The folder had mixed set of files including game data, some videos, and other media files. Few of the files were small while some were data heavy. The speed while using the Type-C port was impressive, but it was good while using the USB 3.0 ports as well.

The drive comes pre-formatted in exFAT, and has several software to improve the utility of the product. The software installers include WD Discovery & Drive Utilities, WD Backup (Windows only), and WD Security.

The WD Backup comes in handy when you want to schedule backups of particular folders on the PC to the drive. The WD Security, on the other hand, allows setting a password that activates the hardware encryption features on the drive. Users will have to enter the password upon system restart, or drive reconnect, or when the system wakes up from sleep mode. The WD Discovery is a dashboard that allows users to launch other utilities and also check for updates. It displays a list of third-party apps and services.

Verdict

Overall the My Passport SSD is a zippy performer and is good enough for the mainstream market. But if you are a hardcore user, you might not be happy with its performance. TRIM support makes it a better choice for a portable device.

Other than the limited storage space of 1TB, the MY Passport SSD is an excellent device for anyone who wants a speedy and compact storage solution. If you are someone who can compromise on the portability and requires lots of storage space, you might wanna skip this one.