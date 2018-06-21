Western Digital unveils SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive

Western Digital unveiled the SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1, a low-profile USB flash drive ideal for people who want to add more photos, videos, games and audio files to their notebooks, tablets, TVs, gaming consoles and car audio systems.

The drive, available in capacity up to 256GB, gives customers the flexibility to keep more content at their fingertips - approximately, 14,000 photos, 10 hours of full HD video and 16,000 songs. The new SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 high-speed flash drive is compact in design allowing users to plug and leave it in, making it simpler to add extra, high-speed storage to their device! Just by plugging it in the user can instant storage for their devices. SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive enables write speeds up to 15x faster than a standard USB 2.0 drives1

With this flash drive, a full-length movie can be moved in less than 30 seconds2 plus it includes SanDisk SecureAccess software for password protection and 128-bit AES encryption software making it easy to password-protect critical files3. The user just needs to drag and drop files into the vault, and they'll be encrypted to keep the private files private.

The drive comes with a RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software download offer4. This software allows recovery of files that have been accidentally deleted (download required). It is also backward-compatible, so it can be plugged into any USB 3.0 or 2.0 port.

Perfect companion for people who need an always available extra storage on their devices for media and more, SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive features a five-year limited warranty and comes in 16GB/32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB* capacities with up to 130MB/s1 read speed.

SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive will be available exclusively on Amazon.in until July 20, 2018 and across all retail outlets post that. The price points are as follows:

16GB: Rs 800

32GB: Rs 899

64GB: Rs 1,649

128GB: Rs 3,099

256GB: Rs 7,590

Previously, the company unveiled the Western Digital Purple microSD card, purpose-built for the complex and dynamic data demands of modern surveillance cameras and edge systems. Optimized for 24/7 surveillance video capture, Western Digital Purple microSD card supports a continuous surveillance workload.