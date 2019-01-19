ENGLISH

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD with heat sink announced: Price starts at $79.99

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD is specially designed for gaming

    The WD Black SN750 is the latest Solid State Drive (NVMe) from Western Digital, designed especially for gaming enthusiasts. The WD Black SN750 is an upgraded version of the WD Black SSD, which now offers better performance compared to the WD Black.

    The WD Black SN750 is one of the first NVMe style SSDs in the market with a dedicated heat-sink, which will help the SSD to sustain low-temperature (at an operable limit) to maximize the overall performance of the SSD. The prices are considerably lower compared to the first the first gen WD Black SSD.

    WD Black SN750 prices

    • WD Black SN750 250 GB retails for $79.99
    • WD Black SN750 500 GB retails for $129.99
    • WD Black SN750 1 TB retails for $249.99
    • WD Black SN750 2 TB retails for 499.99

    These SSDs will be available by the Spring break of 2019, and the company is yet to announced the price of the WD Black SN750 SSD with the heat sink. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the availability of the 2nd Gen WD Black SN750 SSDs in India.

    WD Black SN750 SSD features and specifications

    With respect to hardware, the second Gen WD Black SN750 is almost similar to the WD Black SSD. The new SSD comes with an upgraded firmware, which enables extracts better performance with the same hardware.

     

    The 1 TB model of the WD Black SN750 offers up to 470 MB/s sequential read and 3,000 MB/s sequential write speeds. The company has also developed an SSD Dashboard app, which can be used to tweak the features and performance of the SSD.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 8:15 [IST]
