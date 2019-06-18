WD Announces Black SN750 NVMe SSD To Amplify PC Gaming Performance News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Western Digital has showcased its portfolio of Solid-State Drives for consumers in India. The SSDs claims to offer fast, performance-oriented, reliable storage solutions. The company also announced the availability in India of its new high-performance WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD and its 3D NAND technology.

Boost Your Machine's Performance

The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD houses up to 2TB capacity on a single-sided M.2 form factor and is also available with an integrated heatsink to help maintain speed and optimum temperature. The drive provides high-end performance accelerating gaming, to deliver the bandwidth and address the multi-tasking demands of users.

The new drive will come in handy for gamers, video editors, and other users facing challenges like higher performance demands and provide top-level transfer speeds for large file sizes.

Moreover, the SSD features up to 515,000 random-read and 560,000 random-write IOPS (for 1TB model), allowing the SSD to manage multi-threaded applications and data-intensive environments.

Amplified Speeds

Western Digital's SSD storage solutions are designed will amplify the read speeds up to 3470MB/s (for 1TB model). The new SSD range includes the WD Black NVMe SSD, WD Blue SSD, and WD Green SATA SSD.

The WD Black SSD is meant for high-end performance PC users, while the WD Blue SSD offers high-end performance for mainstream PCs. All variants of WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD are available at Amazon.com and our network of over 1000 channel partners.

How Is It Good

The enhanced performance will make gaming and other power-intensive tasks with ease. It doesn't change the graphics of a game, but it does make the games load faster than usual in contrast to the conventional HHD or a SATA SSD.

Thanks to the huge storage and high speed, users will be able to install their preferred apps on the SSD and quickly load them. The drive will also improve the boot time during startup. This will make your work easier and snappier in comparison to performance on traditional hardware.

