Agaston Mobile launches accessory brand, AMYO in India

After launching mobile phone brand Tambo and Gome, Agaston Mobile today announced the launch of its accessory brand, AMYO.

The Company will be launching a portfolio of mobile accessories like high-quality earphones, power cables, power adaptor, Bluetooth devices, power banks, smart devices, etc under a price range of Rs. 199 to Rs.3,999 initially.

Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, AMYO said, "We are glad to announce the launch of our smart accessories brand. With AMYO our aim is to bring a young, vibrant brand with innovative products, which is big on strength and durability. Our research and development capabilities are especially focused on bringing products, which are made for the Indian market to supply to the growing demand for such high-quality affordable products, and with AMYO we aim to fill the gaps in the space of accessories and change the trend."

Like Tambo and GOME mobile phones, the new accessories brand will adopt the direct distribution strategy and aim to have major retail and online presence.

Furthermore, to begin with, the devices will be made available offline through the widespread distribution network of 800 distributors, 60 thousand retail outlets and multi-brand retail chains across India.

In the initial phase, the accessories will be manufactured in parts both in India and China, the company said.

Meanwhile the brand- AMYO - is eyeing revenue of Rs. 100crore in the next 12 months.

This year in October, GOME, China's largest consumer electronics, and smartphone retail company has announced its entry in India in partnership with Agaston Mobile Private Limited.

GOME smartphones will be launched across retailers in India in a phased manner.