Chinese retailer GOME launches 2 smartphones in India, partners with Agaston Mobile

GOME, China's largest consumer electronics, and smartphone retail company today announced its entry in India in partnership with Agaston Mobile Private Limited which operates through its brand Tambo Mobile.

Sudhir Kumar, CEO, Agaston Mobile India Pvt Ltd speaking on the partnership said: "The partnership between Agaston and GOME is aimed at offering the best-in-class technology and features in mid-premium range to the Indian consumers. With our well-established distribution network, we are confident that we will be able to offer GOME across maximum cities by end of the year."

GOME smartphones will be launched across retailers in India in a phased manner beginning October.

Sean Sha, CEO GOME Telecom said "We aim at building a product ecosystem which isn't just to cater to customer needs but offers the first and only platform which has 'privacy' at the center of everything that we have to offer. We are delighted to partner Agaston, which brings a wealth of experience, credibility, and strategic thinking that complements our approach."

The new smartphone GOME C7 Note comes in two versions of 2 GB & 3 GB RAM with 16GB and 32 GB storage respectively.

GOME C7 Note has a gloss finish which is framed in a 5.99-inch screen with an HD+ display and 18:9 aspect ratio along with 16M colors and 282 PPi. The VoLTE enabled C7 Note is powered by 2.0 GHz Octa Core processor. It is backed with a 3500 mAh battery that lasts over a day even with extensive usage, the company claims. It also has 13+5 MP front and back camera, the device is capable of taking pictures across various modes that vary from Panorama, Bokeh, and Scene.

The device offers a Dual 4G capability and will be enabled with Oreo 8.1 out of the box. With Face Unlock and Fingerprint features as a standard offering across the range, C7 Note will be available in Black & Gold colors and will be priced at Rs. 6999/- (2+16GB) and Rs.8499/- (3+32GB).

C7 by GOME will be a 5.45-inch smartphone with an HD+ 1080p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Powered by a 1.5 quad-core processor, the smartphone will offer 2 GB RAM and 16 GB inbuilt memory expandable to 64 GB for extra storage. Enabled with a 13+5 MP front and back camera, the C7 will offer various shooting modes including Panorama, Bokeh, and Scene. Other notable features on the C7 include Face Unlock, Fingerprint sensor, Dual 4G sim, Oreo 8.1 Android OS and 3000 mAh battery. The C7 will be available in Gold & Black colors for the Indian consumers at the price of Rs. 5999/-.