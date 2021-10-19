AirPods Pro Costs Less Than AirPods (3rd Gen) In India: Which One Should You Buy? News oi-Vivek

Apple has officially launched the AirPods (3rd Gen) and has finally discontinued the original AirPods. Apple now offers AirPods (2nd Gen) which costs Rs. 12,900, then comes with AirPods (3rd Gen) which costs Rs. 18,500, and lastly, the AirPods Pro, which still cost Rs. 24,900.

However, if you are aware of the ongoing sales on e-commerce platforms like Amazon Flipkart, where you can get a brand new AirPods Pro for Rs. 16,499, which is almost Rs. 2,000 less than the price of the AirPods (3rd Gen).

There is no denying the fact that the Apple AirPods Pro is still a superior product when compared to the AirPods (3rd Gen). Not just that, they also offer features like ANC (active noise cancellation) which is still missing on the AirPods (3rd Gen).

Do note that, Apple has also updated the charging case of the AirPods Pro, which now supports MagSafe wireless charging, just like the AirPods (3rd Gen). Do note that, on a single charge, AirPods (3rd Gen) also offers 6 hours of playback, which is an interesting update, and they are also sweat-proof, where, you can wear them while jogging or working out.

Which One Should You Get?

Given Apple still charges Rs. 24,900 for the AirPods Pro on its official channel, the AirPods (3rd Gen) does look like a great offering, especially if you are planning to buy it from the Apple official store.

However, do note that these are the third parties that are offering discounts on the Apple AirPods Pro. This means we could also expect to see similar offers on the AirPods (3rd Gen). However, one might have to wait for a few more months for the price drop, at least on platforms like Flipkart.

If you are planning to buy a pair of AirPods in the next few days, then it does make sense to pick the Apple AirPods Pro, especially if you could get a pair for Rs. 16,499. However, if you are okay with the waiting period, then you will be able to get the AirPods (3rd Gen) at a slightly lower price when compared to the retail price.

The Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) will be available for pre-order starting today and the product will go on sale starting October 26 for the retail price of Rs. 18,500. Apple resellers are expected to have some bank offers, which should bring down the price of the AirPods (3rd Gen) by a slight margin. Along with the AirPods, you can also get the new HomePod mini for Rs. 9,900.

Best Mobiles in India