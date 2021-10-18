Apple MusicVoice, HomePad mini, Apple MacBook Pro With M1 Pro And M1 Max Announced News oi-Vivek

The event is over. Apple has launched a lot more products than we anticipated. To begin with, the Apple Music Voice plan, which just costs Rs. 49 per month. Similarly, the company has also launched the HomePod mini in new colors with a starting price of Rs. 9,990 and will be available in November. Then, the AirPods (3rd Gen) was also announced, which now costs Rs. 18,500 and will be available from October 16, while you can pre-order them starting today.

The highlight of this event was the Apple MacBook Pro, which now comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models, powered by either the M1 Pro or the M1 Max processor.

The time has finally come, where, Apple is likely to launch the most powerful MacBook Pro, powered by the in-house Apple Silicon processors. Along with the new MacBooks, the company is also expected to launch a few more products like the Apple AirPods 3, which will replace the regular AirPods.

Stay tuned to this thread to get live/instant updates about all the products and services that Apple will launch on October 18 during Apple Unleashed event. The launch event will begin at 10:30 PM IST, where, the event will be streaming on various platforms, including Twitter, Youtube, and Apple's official website.

Auto Refresh Feeds The base model of the MacBook Pro 14-inch cost 99 while the high-end 16-inch model costs ,499 14-inch model offers 17 hours of video playback and the 16-inch model offers 21 hours of video playback with support for fast charging with 50 percent charging capability in just 30 minutes As expected, the new MacBook Pro also offers faster storage modules with 7.4GB/s data transfer speed No, both 14-inch and 16-inch models come with M1 Pro and M1 Max It looks like the M1 Max is only available for the 16-inch model Apple HomePod mini costs Rs. 9,990 in India Apple MacBook Pro now comes with a 1080p and is said to offer better low-light performance 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro uses LiquidRetina XDR display and uses mini LED technology, just like the iPad Pro The 14-inch model has a 14.2-inch display while the 16-inch model has a 16.2-inch display. Both models now support up to 120Hz refresh rate, making them the first set of MacBooks to support a refresh rates higher than 60Hz. The new MacBook Pro does not have Face ID, it just have a notch, which is a bummer M1 Pro can support up to 2 DisplayXDR while the M1 Max can support up to 3 DisplayXDR New MacBook Pro has a lot of ports Apple finally takes back the touch bar and it now has physical top key row It also brings back features like MagSafe charger, HDMI port, and even an SD card slot The new Apple MacBook Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models The Apple MacBook Pro also has a notch New MacBook Pro is finally here and it has the Magsafe charger, just like the good old times Apple AirPods India Prices Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): Rs. 12,900 Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): Rs. 18,500 Apple AirPods Pro With MagSafe: Rs. 24,900 Apple says that even Intel made apps will work without any issue and users will also be able to use apps made for iPhones and iPads Apple Music Voice plan just costs Rs. 49 per month in India Apple says that MacBook with M1 Pro and M1 Max processor does not hamper the performance when not connected to the power adapter Even in terms of efficiency, they consumer less power when compared to regular laptop CPUs M1 Max offers 400GB/s bandwidth with support for 64GB RAM and it also offers 32 core CPU Apple Silicon M1 Max is here, which is the most powerful processor that Apple has ever made. M1 Pro is capable of playing multiple streams of 8K and 4K videos Apple M1 Pro has a 10-core CPU along with a 16 core GPU, just like the previous leak Apple M1 Pro uses same memory for CPU and GPU with support for 32GB RAM As we said earlier, the Apple MacBook Pro is powered by the Apple Silicon M1 Pro New MacBook Pro is powered by a Pro chip, designed for Mac Next-generation of Apple Silicon M1 is here Apple AirPods 3 cost 9 and the device will be available for pre-order starting today while the base model or the 2nd gen AirPods now costs 9 AirPods 3 now offers up to 6 hours of listening time and 5 minutes of charging offers up to an hour of listening time the case also supports MagSafe wireless charging AirPods 3 support Adaptive EQ AirPods 3 are also sweat and water resistant 3rd Gen AirPods are here and they look a bit similar to the AirPods Pro They are finally here. The new Apple AirPods -- The AirPods 3 with support for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio New Apple HomePod mini in new color will just cost HomePod mini are now available in multiple color options like yellow orange and blue We have some updates related to HomePod mini Apple Music Voice Plan costs less than half that of the regular subscription plan Apple Music Voice Plan announced, which can be used to access a lot of music by just using voice and the service will be available in India too Siri now offers better music recommendation on Apple Music It looks like the next-generation AirPods are finally here. Apple proved some last-minute leaks wrong Finally, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple is here. And he says that it is a second event from the company A music made out of various Apple products is being shown off The event has begun, and Apple is showing off some of the old Macs, straight out of Steve Job's garage. Now we are just 2 minutes away from the launch event. Stay tuned for all the action and to learn more about the upcoming Apple products, which might have new design, and even a notch, who knows We are just 15 minutes away from the Apple Unleashed launch event. Last-minute leaks now suggest that Apple might not launch the AirPods 3 today. Apple might finally refresh the regular AirPods with the launch of the AirPods 3, which is expected to offer better sound quality and better battery life. It is now said that Apple might launch two new silicon, the M1X (M1 Pro) and the M1Z (M1 Max), the only difference between these two will be the GPU cores, while both models will have a 10-core CPU. As per the GPU, the M1X or M1 Pro is said to offer 16 core GPU, while the M1Z or the M1 Max is said to offer 32 core CPU A few updates just before the official launch: We expect to see two new models of the MacBook Pro. A 14-inch and a 16-inch model, both based on the new Apple Silicon

