Apple Silicon M1 Pro, Apple Silicon M1 Max To Power Upcoming MacBook Pro With Notch

Earlier leaks claimed that the new Apple Silicon that powers the Apple MacBook Pro with a notch will be called Apple Silicon M1X or Apple Silicon M2. However, a new report from Bloomberg by Mark Gurman claims otherwise.

According to Gurman, a known leakster, Apple will launch two variants of the Apple Silicon -- the Apple Silicon M1 Pro and the Apple Silicon M1 Max, which does sound a lot like the latest iPhones.

Apple Silicon M1 Pro Specifications

It is interesting to note that Apple is said to offer two new versions of the Apple Silicon with the Apple Silicon M1 Pro and the Apple Silicon M1 Max. The only difference between these two will be the GPU core count. The Apple Silicon M1 Pro will have a 10-core CPU (five high-performance cores and five efficient cores) with 16 core GPU.

The RAM on the Apple Silicon M1 was limited to 16GB, while the Apple Silicon M1 Pro is said to support up to 64GB of RAM. Just like the Apple Silicon M1, the RAM will be an integral part of the processor and a user won't be able to upgrade the same.

Apple Silicon M1 Max Specifications

The nomenclature Max in the Apple Silicon M1 Max refers to more or highest. According to Gurman, the Apple Silicon M1 Max is said to offer the same CPU configuration as the Apple Silicon M1 Pro. However, in terms of GPU, the Apple Silicon M1 Max will have double the number of GPU cores as of the Apple Silicon M1 Pro (32 core GPU).

There is also a high possibility that the Apple Silicon M1 Pro might be officially called Apple Silicon M1X, while the Apple Silicon M1 Max might go by the name Apple Silicon M1Z.

Apple MacBook Pro With Notch

The upcoming 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro is expected to be significantly smaller than the current 16-inch MacBook Pro, thanks to the thinner bezels. Similarly, Apple might offer the new MacBook Pro in multiple configurations. The base model might feature the Apple Silicon M1 Pro or the Apple Silicon M1X, while the top-tier model might feature the Apple Silicon M1 Max or the Apple Silicon M1Z.

