Apple Has A Plan To Make Your Existing MacBooks Look Old: MacBook Pro With Notch Incoming?

Apple is highly likely to launch the next generation of MacBooks, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the Apple Silicon M1X on October 18. The company is expected to launch a few more models of the MacBook Pro with a new design and new hardware.

Remember when Apple introduced the big notch on the iPhone X, which remained identical for more than four years? The same thing might also happen to the MacBook Pro. To offer a higher screen-to-body ratio, it is now speculated that the display on the upcoming MacBook Pro will have an iPhone X style notch.

As the company might not need to place a speaker on the notch, it is expected to be on a smaller size, when compared to the notch on the Apple MacBook Pro. This means Apple will be able to increase the screen size of the MacBook without actually increasing the form-factor of the device. Hence, the display lid size will remain the same, while the bezels will be shrunk on all four sides.

Will You Buy A MacBook Pro With A Notch?

If Apple launches a MacBook Pro with a notch, it will definitely look very distinctive when compared to the previous generation MacBooks and will make them look outdated. Though Apple has been making subtle changes to the design of the MacBook over the last few years, fundamentally it remained the same, and this is going to change on October 18.

However, one question that arises from this leak is the fact that will Apple include the complete Face ID hardware along with a high-resolution selfie camera? If yes, then the company might have to increase the thickness of the display lid, as most MacBooks have a thin display, where, it might not be possible to place the sensor array required for Face ID.

Besides, Apple might just introduce this technology on a single high-end product, while the rest of the upcoming MacBooks might just look similar to the current existing MacBooks. Besides, it is also speculated that the upcoming MacBook Pro might also support touch input with support for iOS and iPadOS apps.

