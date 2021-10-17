Just In
- 3 hrs ago Mars Comes To Earth: Israel Crater Turns Into Perfect Red Planet Base For Training Astronauts
- 16 hrs ago Poco M4 Pro 5G With Up 6GB RAM Spotted At FCC; When Is It Launching?
- 18 hrs ago Honor Band 6 Selling At Just Rs. 2,499 At Flipkart: Should You Buy?
- 21 hrs ago Oppo Reno7 Key Specifications Revealed Via New Leak; Expected Price, Launch Date
Don't Miss
- Sports T20 World Cup 2021: Barring hype over ticket sales India vs Pakistan is just another game for us, says Kohli
- Finance 4 IT Stocks To Buy As Suggested By HDFC Securities
- News India reports 14,146 new Covid-19 cases, Tally drops by 11.48%
- Movies Kotigobba 3 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Shines Bright!
- Lifestyle Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2021: Greetings, Wishes, Status, Quotes, Messages And Images
- Automobiles 2021 KTM RC200 Arrives At Dealership: Gets Dual-Channel ABS As Standard
- Travel Rajasthan's Ten Best Winter Destinations
- Education CBSE Class 10, 12 Term Exam Dates Tentative Announced, Check CBSE Class X, XII Date Sheet Release Details
Apple Has A Plan To Make Your Existing MacBooks Look Old: MacBook Pro With Notch Incoming?
Apple is highly likely to launch the next generation of MacBooks, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the Apple Silicon M1X on October 18. The company is expected to launch a few more models of the MacBook Pro with a new design and new hardware.
Remember when Apple introduced the big notch on the iPhone X, which remained identical for more than four years? The same thing might also happen to the MacBook Pro. To offer a higher screen-to-body ratio, it is now speculated that the display on the upcoming MacBook Pro will have an iPhone X style notch.
As the company might not need to place a speaker on the notch, it is expected to be on a smaller size, when compared to the notch on the Apple MacBook Pro. This means Apple will be able to increase the screen size of the MacBook without actually increasing the form-factor of the device. Hence, the display lid size will remain the same, while the bezels will be shrunk on all four sides.
Will You Buy A MacBook Pro With A Notch?
If Apple launches a MacBook Pro with a notch, it will definitely look very distinctive when compared to the previous generation MacBooks and will make them look outdated. Though Apple has been making subtle changes to the design of the MacBook over the last few years, fundamentally it remained the same, and this is going to change on October 18.
However, one question that arises from this leak is the fact that will Apple include the complete Face ID hardware along with a high-resolution selfie camera? If yes, then the company might have to increase the thickness of the display lid, as most MacBooks have a thin display, where, it might not be possible to place the sensor array required for Face ID.
Besides, Apple might just introduce this technology on a single high-end product, while the rest of the upcoming MacBooks might just look similar to the current existing MacBooks. Besides, it is also speculated that the upcoming MacBook Pro might also support touch input with support for iOS and iPadOS apps.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800
-
31,500
-
56,000
-
11,999
-
5,799
-
6,999
-
20,999
-
17,999