Apple Might Launch Apple Silicon M1X Instead Of Apple Silicon M2: Here's Why? Features oi-Vivek

Apple has shared an invite to yet another launch event. Though the company has not confirmed anything about launching the new MacBooks, it is almost evident that we will see the next Gen Apple MacBooks on October 18. The debate now is regarding the processor that powers these MacBooks.

Apple launched its first set of MacBooks along with the iMac last year, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 processor, based on the ARM processor. During the launch, the company confirmed that it will transition into an ARM processor for the complete Mac lineup in the next few years.

Though the new MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 didn't deliver any major performance improvement when compared to Intel-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, they did deliver extreme power efficiency, which increased the battery life of these devices to a great extent.

Apple Silicon M1X Or Apple Silicon M2?

Given the power efficiency and performance Apple has achieved on the A15 Bionic when compared to the A14 Bionic, the company is expected to apply the same laws to the M1X. Given the performance of the new MacBook Air, Apple tuned M1 towards power efficiency, while the company in its second attempt will try to increase the performance while maintaining or even improving the power consumption.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro has been in due for an upgrade for some time now, and we might see this machine with the new Apple Silicon -- M1X on October 18. When compared to the Apple Silicon M1, the Apple Silicon M1X is likely to have double the number of CPU and GPU cores along with double the RAM, as it is not user upgradable.

This means, at least the top-tier variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to feature a 16-core CPU and a 16-core GPU along with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD-based storage system. As per the price, the upcoming model might cost similar to the outgoing model. Along with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the company is also expected to refresh the regular 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac mini, while we might not see an upgrade to the MacBook Air this year.

Best Mobiles in India