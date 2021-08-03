Apple MacBook Pro Models With New M1X Chipset Expected In September News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last year, Apple announced its new M1 chipset as a part of the Apple Silicon and its own lineup of processors that are based on this ARM architecture. Following the same, the company also took the wraps off a few Mac devices that make use of the M1 chipset. Since then, there have been numerous speculations regarding new MacBooks that use the new M1X chipset.

Recent reports that have hit the web have added fuel to these speculations as the new MacBook models with the upcoming M1X chip are alleged to be spotted in the EEC filings. The listings on the Eurasian Economic Commission filings were first spotted by Consomac. It is said that there will be two devices carrying model numbers A2442 and A2485.

Apple MacBook Pro EEC Listing

Notably, the EEC listings show several models but most of these are related to the updates for the macOS iteration that will arrive this fall. Only the two models - A2442 and A2485 are new models and do not match with the ones in the company's existing inventory.

Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple is still on track to launch the new Mac devices that use the M1X chipset in the next few months. He added that the Cupertino tech giant could launch the high-end Mac Mini after this and that will be followed by the Mac Pro next year.

Apple MacBook Pro Models Expected Specs

For the uninitiated, the upcoming Apple MacBook Pro models are likely to arrive with a new design and two display options - 14-inch and 16-inch. These are expected to feature a flat-edged design, a MagSafe charging port, an SD card slot reader and an HDMI port among other aspects.

As per the existing reports, the upcoming Apple MacBook Pro models with the new M1X chipset are believed to be announced in September this year. Also, these could go on sale in October. Having said that, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company sometime soon. Until then, we need to take this information regarding the new Apple MacBook Pro models with a grain of salt.

