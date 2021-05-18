Apple MacBook Pro With 10 Core Apple Silicon Incoming News oi-Vivek

Apple might announce the much anticipated 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro sooner than we anticipated. According to the latest report from Bloomberg, the company is working on two new iterations of the Apple MacBook Pro, powered by the next-generation Apple Silicon.

The report suggests that the 14-inch MacBook Pro is the new addition to the series and it comes with the code name J314 and the 16-inch version comes with the model number J316, both powered by the next generation Apple Silicon M2 (speculated).

The Apple Silicon M2 is expected to offer a ten-core CPU configuration with eight high-performance cores and two efficient cores. When it comes to graphics, the Apple Silicon M2 is expected to feature 16 and 32 graphics cores, where, the 16-core GPU (Jade C-Chop) variant might be used on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, while the 16-inch MacBook is likely to use the 32-core GPU (Jade C-Die).

The high-performance cores will be used for high-computing tasks like video editing, graphics designing, and more. While the efficient cores will be used for basic tasks, to offer better battery life. The Apple Silicon is also expected to offer up to 64GB of memory and is expected to come in lower memory configurations too.

MacBook Pro With Much Loved Features

The 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro are said to bring back HDMI port, SD card slot, and a magnetic MagSafe charger, which Apple removed on the Apple MacBook Pro in favor of USB Type-C port. This means users can now connect memory cards from cameras and connect the MacBook to an external display without using an HDMI port.

As of now, there is no information on the exact launch date of these MacBooks. However, given WWDC 2021 is around the corner, we might get a glimpse at these new MacBooks during this event, and might be available for purchase along with the next generation of iPhones.

By looking at these numbers, we can expect the Apple Silicon M2 will be around twice as powerful as the current Apple Silicon M1, which powers a range of devices like MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iPad Pro.

