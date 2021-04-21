Apple Silicon M1: The Most Versatile Processor Ever? News oi-Vivek

Apple officially launched the new iMac and the iPad Pro, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 processor that also powers the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini. Given the versatility of the Apple Silicon M1, it seems like a processor that can power a variety of devices, and here's why the Apple Silicon M1 is the future of Apple.

Powers Variety Of Devices

Apple Silicon M1, an ARM-based processor is already powering four different types of products -- an all-in-one (iMac), a tablet (iPad Pro), a laptop (Macbook Air and MacBook Pro), and a mini-desktop (Mac mini). Except for the iPhones, the Apple Silicon M1 is powering almost every other computer launched by the company in the last six months.

Unlike an Intel/AMD processor, Apple can have great control over the Apple Silicon M1 when it comes to power and performance. Hence, a big computer like the iMac and a small tablet like the 11-inch iPad Pro is powered by the same processor.

Another interesting fact is that it comes with an integrated graphics card and memory, which reduces the overall footprint of a device, which will be useful, especially when designing a product like the iPad Pro, which is similar to the previous generation iPad Pro with more power and performance.

Apple Might Follow Two/Three Chip Policy

Considering the current trend, Apple is likely to follow a three-chip policy in the coming years. A low-powered (A15 Bionic) processor for iPhones and entry-level iPads (iPad and iPad Air), a mid-tier Apple Silicon M2 processor for MacBook Air, entry-level MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iMac. Lastly, an Apple Silicon M2X, for high-end machines like 16-inch MacBook Pro, large iMac, and Mac Pro.

Depending on the product, the company might limit the number of cores on the processors to offer these products at various price points. Overall, all three processors will be based on the same platform, offering best-in-class performance.

This means, the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro is likely to be powered by the Apple Silicon M1X, which is likely to be the most powerful processor from Apple, and this processor is likely to power the 27-inch or 28-inch iMac too.

