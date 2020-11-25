Apple Silicon M1 Creates New Record On AnTuTu; Most Powerful ARM Processor News oi-Vivek

Apple Silicon M1 is creating ripples in the silicon industry with its exceptional efficiency and performance. The latest ARM-based processor from Apple powers the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini. It comes with an integrated GPU and memory.

This is a benchmark from Apple MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Hence, the Apple Silicon M1 will have eight CPU cores and eight GPU cores, instead of seven GPU cores on the entry-level model.

The Apple Silicon M1 has now made its way to AnTuTu and has outperformed every ARM processor by posting an overall score of 1,119,243. On the CPU front, the Apple Silicon M1 has scored 282,265, on GPU it has scored 538,954. Lastly, for MEM and UX, the Apple Silicon has scored 189921, and 108,113 points, respectively.

AnTuTu Thinks It's An iPad

According to AnTuTu, the Apple Silicon M1 powered MacBook Air is an iPad, running on iPadOS 14.2. As both Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro can now run native iOS apps, even you can download AnTuTu from the app store to check the performance of your laptop and compare it with other ARM processor-based devices.

Unlike Geekbench scores, the AnTuTu numbers cannot be compared directly with a laptop running on either Intel or AMD CPU, as they use a different architecture, which requires different testing conditions to compare apple to apple. Nonetheless, another benchmark yet again confirms how powerful the first-gen ARM-based Macs are.

We can confidently say that even the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 won't be able to beat the Apple Silicon M1. Only Apple can beat this record, with the upcoming Apple Silicon M1X with 12 CPU cores, which is likely to power the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is likely to launch in Q1 2021.

