    Apple Silicon M1 MacBook Air SSD Twice As Fast As Its Predecessor

    The new MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro powered by the Apple Silicon M1 SoC will go on sale starting today in India and other parts of the world. At the time of launch, the company claimed that the new MacBook Air based on the Apple Silicon M1 is much faster than the previous MacBook Air.

    It looks like the new MacBook Air also has a faster SSD when compared to its predecessor. According to a benchmark shared by a user, the new MacBook Air based on the Apple Silicon M1 processor's storage is twice as fast as the last generation MacBook Air.

    On the Blackmagic design disk speed test tool, the SSD has posted a peak write speed of 2190.1 MB/s and a peak read speed of 2676.4 MB/s. Considering these numbers, the new MacBook Air is likely to come with a new storage controller chip and a new flash storage solution, which should improve apps and games opening speed.

    In fact, the 2019/2020 MacBook Air was criticized as it came with a slower SSD when compared to the previous generation model. On average the read and write speed of the 2019/2020 MacBook Air with Intel CPU was 1319 MB/s and 1007 MB/s, respectively.

    When it comes to the MacBook Pro, it is likely to incorporate a slightly faster SSD than the MacBook Air. Both MacBooks based on the Apple Silicon M1 should offer better boot speed, app opening speed, and it might also help with tasks like video or graphics rendering.

    Apple Silicon MacBook Air Price India

    The base model of the MacBook Air with 256GB storage retails for Rs. 92,900, whereas the model with 512GB storage costs Rs. 1,17,900. Both computers offer 8GB RAM, 8-core CPU. The base model has a seven-core GPU, whereas the high-end model offers an improved eight-core GPU, similar to the MacBook Pro.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 12:11 [IST]
    Settings X
    X