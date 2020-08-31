12-inch MacBook With Apple Silicon Chipset Incoming; What To Expect? News oi-Vivek

At WWDC 2020, Apple officially confirmed that it is transitioning from x86 flatform based Intel CPUs to ARM-based Apple Silicon for the entire Mac lineup. On top of that, the company also released a developer version of the Mac mini, powered by the A12Z Bionic processor.

Now, a new report suggests that the first commercial launch of a Mac powered by an ARM processor will happen in 2020 and it will be a notebook device. As per the report, the device will be called the MacBook and is likely to come with a 12-inch screen.

Powered By A14X

The upcoming 12-inch MacBook will be powered by the Apple A14X processor and the same chipset is also expected to power the upcoming iPad Pro lineup. The A14X is likely to be an overclocked version of the A14 that powers the iPhone 12 series.

Both SoCs will be manufactured by TSMC using 5nm fabrication, making these processors extremely power efficient when compared to their predecessors or even with any flagship mobile solution.

The processor is not the only thing that makes the upcoming MacBook an interesting offering. The laptop will be exceptionally light in weight (less than 1KG) and will have an all USB Type-C port I/O layout just like every other MacBook that has launched in the last few years. It might also include a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack like most of the modern MacBooks.

When it comes to battery life, the MacBook is said to offer around 15 to 20 hours of battery life and can easily last for an entire day even for heavy users. As of now, there is no information on how much the first MacBook based on Apple Silicon would cost. Considering the price of the entry-level MacBook, the upcoming model is likely to be priced around $999, at least for the base variant.

Source

Best Mobiles in India