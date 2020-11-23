Just In
Apple Silicon M1X: Most Powerful Apple Silicon Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Apple's first set of Macs powered by the Apple Silicon M1 have received positive reception across the world. It is now speculated that the company is set to launch yet another Apple Silicon powered MacBook Pro, this time around with a new Apple Silicon likely to be dubbed as M1X.
It is speculated that Apple is likely to introduce a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Apple Silicon M1X in the next few days in a press release form. The Apple Silicon M1X when compared to the Apple Silicon M1 is expected to be a much powerful SoC with improved GPU and CPU performance.
Apple Silicon M1X Specifications
According to the leak, the Apple Silicon M1X will have a total of 12 cores (four cores more than M1) with eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. Given the increase in core count, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is likely to outperform the ongoing 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by an Intel processor.
When compared to the Apple Silicon M1, the Apple Silicon M1X will have higher TDP, thus better performance. On top of that, it is also expected to offer better battery life when compared to the present 16-inch MacBook Pro.
In comparison to the new MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro based on Apple Silicon M1, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is likely to offer more options when it comes to RAM and storage.
Apple Silicon M1X 16-inch MacBook Pro Launch Date
The leak suggests that the Apple Silicon M1X is likely to go official in Q1 2021. As per the pricing, the base model is expected to cost around Rs. 2,00,000 in India, similar to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro. In terms of look and feel, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is likely to look like its predecessor but with better battery life and better performance.
