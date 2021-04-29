Apple Silicon M2 Goes Into Mass Production; MacBook Pro With Apple M2 Incoming In H2 2021 News oi-Vivek

With Apple Silicon M1, the company has launched a variety of devices such as laptops, tablets, mini desktop PCs, and all-in-one iMac. A new report suggests that Apple has begun the production of the Silicon M2 chip, which will likely to power the next-gen 15/16-inch MacBook Pro.

It is said that the Apple Silicon M2 will also be manufactured by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co) and the processor will be based on a 5nm node, so it will dwell on the efficiency of the Apple Silicon M1. In the coming days, Apple will use the M2 SoC to power more devices just like the first-gen Apple M1. It was previously said that the successor to the Apple Silicon M1 will be called Apple Silicon M1X.

It is now said that the MacBooks based on Apple Silicon M2 will hit the market by the second half of the year 2021, where Apple will completely replace the Intel-powered MacBooks with Apple Silicon powered MacBooks. Given the current trend, Apple is likely to offer M1 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, while the 15/16-inch MacBook Pro will be based on the new Apple Silicon M2, and it is likely to remain that way at least till the end of the year.

More Cores, More Memory Support

The Apple Silicon M1 was known for best-in-class performance with great power efficiency. However, it has some shortcomings like it just offers a maximum of 16GB RAM and the high-end model offers 8 core CPU and 8 core GPU. Apple is likely to stick to the same formula on the M2 with improvements like a higher number of CPU and GPU cores and support for either or up to 32/64GB RAM.

Due to the increase in the number of cores, the Apple Silicon M2 might consume a little more power than the Apple Silicon M1. However, it is also expected to offer improved multi-core performance, which is a must for content creators and professionals.

As per the pricing, a MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon M2 is likely to cost identical to a MacBook Pro with an Intel processor. Apple is also expected to offer various SKUs of the Apple Silicon M2 powered MacBook's, as it won't support post-purchase memory or storage upgrade.

