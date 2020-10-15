Amazfit BIP U Goes Official In India For Rs. 3,499; Should You Get One? News oi-Vivek

Huami has launched yet another smartwatch -- the Amazfit BIP U in the Indian market. The BIP U is the latest budget smartwatch that looks modern and packs a lot of fitness-centric features when compared to the competition.

The Amazfit BIP U comes with a 1.43-inch square color TFT display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There are over 50 watch faces available via the Zepp app. However, the watch can only save up to three watch faces locally.

The BIP U is a fitness-centric smartwatch, and it offers over 60 different sport modes, including running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, and kickboxing. It is also 5ATM water-resistant certified, and one can swim with the watch.

The smartwatch is also capable of tracking menstrual cycles and ovulation along. Besides, the watch is also capable of stress monitoring, and it can also monitor breathing. As per the sensors, the BIP U has a BioTracker 2 PPG to measure heart-beats in real-time and OxygenBeats to measure SpO2 or blood oxygen saturation.

The Amazfit BIP U weighs at 31grams, and it can last up to 9 days on a single charge, which is slightly less than some of the other products from Huami. The 225 mAh battery can be fully charged in less than 2 hours using the proprietary charger.

Pricing And Availability

The Amazfit BIP U will be available from October 16th via the brand's online store and Amazon for Rs. 3,499. Post the launch sale, the watch will retail for Rs. 3,999, and it will be available in three different colors. For the asking price, the Amazfit BIP U seems like a nice product. However, do note that it doesn't have GPS, and those who are into running might have to consider one with a GPS sensor for accurate running/jogging data.

