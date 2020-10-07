Amazfit Bip U Amazon Listing Reveals Complete Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like Huami Amazfit is all set to launch yet another smartwatch in India sometime soon. The upcoming launch has been listed on a promo page on the e-commerce portal Amazon India. It follows the launch of the Amazfit Neo in the country, which is a budget retro-style smartwatch.

Amazfit Bip U Listing

Well, the Amazfit Bip U listing on Amazon India shares the key specifications of the device but it does not shed light on the pricing or launch date information for now. However, the page shows a 'Notify Me' option for the interested buyers.

Going by the listing, the smartwatch features 60 sport modes, support for stress monitoring, lightweight design and much more. Also, it looks like the Amazfit smartwatch will arrive in multiple color options.

Amazfit Bip U Specifications

As per the listing, the Amazfit Bip U is likely to arrive with a 1.43-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels and a 2.5D curved glass along with an anti-fingerprint coating. The body of the smartwatch is made of polycarbonate and the strap is made of silicon rubber. It is listed that there will be support for 5 ATM water resistance.

With Bluetooth 5.0, the Amazfit Bip U is said to be compatible with Android and iOS devices and run RTOS operating system. Also, it is said to use the Zepp app for interactions with the paired device.

When it comes to battery life, the Amazfit Bip U features a 225mAh battery that can last up to nine days on a single charge. It is likely to take two hours to charge completely. Also, the smartwatches will have a BioTracker 2 PPG biological optical sensor, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, a blood oxygen level sensor, sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracker and support for over 60 sport modes.

Furthermore, the Amazfit Bip U can show notifications, set alarms, control music, and double as a camera shutter among other smartwatch functionalities. It also comes with 50 watch faces that can be customized further to show what's important.

Best Mobiles in India